The high employability of Willy Chavarria





This season feels like a turning point, one where he becomes one of the designers New York needs as much, if not more, than NYFW. He is now in his big push, bootstrapped but pulling high. His show this season, he said, cost $350,000 and was put on with the help of sponsors, including the Don Julio tequila brand and those Allen Edmonds shoes. This cost includes the production of the short film directed by Chavarria. That's a horrible price if you don't have money, Chavarria said, wearing Allen Edmonds Oxford loafers, a shin-length blousy skirt, an oversized matching jacket and a woven shirt with giant lapels open to reveal a row of gold necklaces. Thom Browne looked like he married Freddie Mercury in East Los Angeles, a look that has the potential to make him one of America's greats. Yet Chavarria is looking for work. He said he would love to work for a European brand and would be happy to return to Europe. He lived in Denmark for several years and says living in Copenhagen is paradise. He likes corporate gigs, he says, now that I know I can do both. He left Calvin Klein despite the admiration of executives because it was difficult to make a dramatic impact quickly. It's a big business. He's a giant. I realized it would take me 10 years to move the ship, he said. I asked him why American fashion, where he has worked for so long, is so often considered fashion too. The reason big things are happening in Paris is because there is very little support in the United States, he responded. If I do a show in Paris, I'll find a venue. I will have the support of the city. I'm going to roll out the red carpet because they want me to parade in Paris. But showing in New York, I'm 100 percent alone. I have to find this $300,000. Willy Chavarria (left) and the shoes from his next collaboration. Photo: Umberto Fratini / Gorunway.com

