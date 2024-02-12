Fashion reinvented | The Georgetown Dish





If the fashion industry were a country, it would rank third in terms of carbon emissions, after China and the United States. Crazy, huh? I reached out to Global Impact producer Kristin Cecchi, intrigued by her recent screening of Fashion reinvented. I knew a little Amy Powneythe British designer who launched a sustainable fashion company,Mother-of-pearland his journey around the world to create it. But what did I really know about sustainability? Not a lot. Just like organic, this term seemed overused and often politicized to me. After watching the film and chatting with Kristin, I was shocked by what I learned and inspired by what more and more people and businesses are doing to reduce the damage to our planet, to people and To animals. And how easy it is for each of us to tell the difference. Kristin explains it so passionately in her introduction to the film: “Fast fashion is killing us and our planet. By 2050, the ocean will contain more plastic than fish and it won't come from your water bottles, but from the plastic microfibers in our clothes. Bringing Fashion reinvented from London to DC sparked a conversation many of us didn't even know how to have before seeing this important film. For some, sustainability has become a four-letter word. It represents a high set of standards that is confusing and unattainable, leaving those of us who don't do it perfectly fearful of being shamed. To me, the sustainable fashion movement is about being curious about the entire life cycle of your clothes, not just when you buy them. It's not about preaching or perfection, but about disconnecting from a fast fashion mindset and putting your new knowledge into practice. My closet is mixed and will continue to be, but I'm curious about sustainability. I see the complexities, but also the ways of action, big and small, so that I can begin to make a difference. Fashion reinvented shows us that sustainability can happen in Microshifts, like wearing the same clothes more frequently, buying second-hand clothes, repairing clothes we own, borrowing and renting more, properly recycling old clothes with a company like Trashie, falling love and support sustainable brands like @motherofpearl, @AnotherTomorrow and @fordays. I invite you to learn more about FABRIC and FASHION acts. If you haven't seen the movie Fashion reinvented by my talented friend and director Becky Hutner, it's available for streaming. I promise you'll never look at your wardrobe the same way again. » By the way, the gorgeous blue suit Kristin is wearing in the cover photo is from the sustainable brand, Another tomorrow.

