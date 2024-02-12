Fashion
Brittany Mahomes Wears Sheer Metallic Mini Dress While Celebrating Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Vegas
The NFL Wife Paired Her Dress with Silver Heels and a Matching Handbag
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Brittany Mahomes.
Brittany Mahomes can make the whole place sparkle!
One day before Super Bowl 2024where her husband, Patrick Mahomesand her team the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers, Brittany, 28, attended an event organized by Sports Illustrated at XS Nightclub located inside the Wynn Las Vegas.
For her Saturday night out, Brittany wore a chic metallic mini dress with sheer panels, which she paired with silver heels and a matching handbag.
The mother-of-two was later pictured wearing a varsity jacket while posing for photos on the red carpet at the event, which also saw Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Miles Teller and other people present.
The black outerwear featured the Sports Illustrated logo on the back and various Vegas-themed images affixed to the sleeves.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Brittany Mahomes.
Related: Patrick Mahomes celebrates his wife Brittanys AND Bath cover at a private dinner before the 2024 Super Bowl
Earlier this week, Brittany made him AND debut as 2024 rookie in Baywatch-themed film swimsuit photo shoot which was photographed by Derek Kettela.
The full contents have not yet been revealed, as they will be featured in the 60th anniversary issue, which will be released in May.
Brittany spoke with Sports Illustrated at Saturday night's event, where she said taking part in the photoshoot was “amazing.”
“I could never have dreamed of something like this, and I’m just completely honored and touched,” she added. “And I’m just super excited to be a part of this family.”
Patrick McDermott/Getty
Brittany Mahomes.
Related: Brittany Mahomes has a sexy Baywatch Moment in SI swimsuit Pre-Super Bowl Debut: Check Out the Red Hot Photos!
Brittany and her husband Patrick, 28, arrived in Vegas earlier this week, ahead of the Chiefs' game against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.
She had previously tagged Patrick and thanked him for being her most supportive husband,” in a caption written on a photo she shared on her Instagram Story. AND to pull.
Brittany then described her experience working with AND like just amazing,” thanking the filming and styling team, calling them ALL EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE.
The couple, who share a daughter, Sterling Skyeand son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavonrecently attended a dinner at Carversteak Friday evening, which took place to celebrate the distribution of Brittany's swimsuit.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
