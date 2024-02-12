Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.: Yellow Roses and Black Excellence

If you walk into the student union on a Tuesday, you might be greeted with a yellow rose. Although some may think of it as a simple flower, for the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, the yellow rose represents a deep history and a way of life.

Founded in 1906 on a cold, snowy Tuesday evening at Cornell University, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the oldest black fraternity in the United States.

As black men working in a predominantly white institution, additional pressure was placed on the founders to present themselves as men of excellence and exemplary character.

In honor of these efforts and in remembrance of their cherished history and values, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. participate in Ice Cold Tuesdays, when they dress in their finest costumes and hand out yellow roses, the fraternity's official flower, to women on campus. .

Jatoni Donelson, a double major in public health and health sciences, explained what the yellow rose means to him.

For me, the yellow rose is not only a symbol or representation of the flower of our sisterhood, but it is also a token of appreciation that we can share with women to make them feel valued, said Donelson. This is how my brothers and I show our respect for womanhood to the best of our abilities.

Junior Frederick Williams, a political science and African-American studies double major, finds joy in the tradition because of the positive impact it has on those around him.

The vast majority of reactions I receive when handing out a yellow rose are positive, Williams said. There is at least one person who tells me that I made their day.

Participating in Ice Cold Tuesdays is just one of the many traditions associated with being a man of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Williams explained that being an Alpha male is something that influences every aspect of his life.

Honestly, I could go on and on about what being an Alpha male means to me, but long story short, it means being the one to lead by example, Williams said. This means breaking the limitations placed on black men in society; it also means being a servant to the community, because we can only be as good as the community around us.

Williams serves his community in a variety of ways, including serving as the political action chair for the UM chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

I don't take any of my roles lightly because I know that doing my best means something positive will come of it, Williams said. I believe that defending social justice for minorities is an ongoing fight of the utmost importance.

Donelson agreed that being an active member of the community is an integral part of joining the fraternity.

To me, being an Alpha male also means being a strong leader in all aspects of life, whether in a position on campus or within your community, Donelson said.

Like Williams, Donelson is involved across campus. He serves as president of the National Panhellenic Council 2024 and president of the Black Fashion Society, in addition to being an active member of various other organizations.

For Donelson, being an Alpha male means honoring the founding values ​​while living a life of black excellence.

For me, being an Alpha male means being a man of distinction, upholding the values ​​and high standards that my jewels founded the organization on and ensuring that I live by them, Donelson said.