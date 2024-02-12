Fashion
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.: Yellow Roses and Black Excellence
If you walk into the student union on a Tuesday, you might be greeted with a yellow rose. Although some may think of it as a simple flower, for the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, the yellow rose represents a deep history and a way of life.
Founded in 1906 on a cold, snowy Tuesday evening at Cornell University, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the oldest black fraternity in the United States.
As black men working in a predominantly white institution, additional pressure was placed on the founders to present themselves as men of excellence and exemplary character.
In honor of these efforts and in remembrance of their cherished history and values, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. participate in Ice Cold Tuesdays, when they dress in their finest costumes and hand out yellow roses, the fraternity's official flower, to women on campus. .
Jatoni Donelson, a double major in public health and health sciences, explained what the yellow rose means to him.
For me, the yellow rose is not only a symbol or representation of the flower of our sisterhood, but it is also a token of appreciation that we can share with women to make them feel valued, said Donelson. This is how my brothers and I show our respect for womanhood to the best of our abilities.
Junior Frederick Williams, a political science and African-American studies double major, finds joy in the tradition because of the positive impact it has on those around him.
The vast majority of reactions I receive when handing out a yellow rose are positive, Williams said. There is at least one person who tells me that I made their day.
Participating in Ice Cold Tuesdays is just one of the many traditions associated with being a man of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Williams explained that being an Alpha male is something that influences every aspect of his life.
Honestly, I could go on and on about what being an Alpha male means to me, but long story short, it means being the one to lead by example, Williams said. This means breaking the limitations placed on black men in society; it also means being a servant to the community, because we can only be as good as the community around us.
Williams serves his community in a variety of ways, including serving as the political action chair for the UM chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
I don't take any of my roles lightly because I know that doing my best means something positive will come of it, Williams said. I believe that defending social justice for minorities is an ongoing fight of the utmost importance.
Donelson agreed that being an active member of the community is an integral part of joining the fraternity.
To me, being an Alpha male also means being a strong leader in all aspects of life, whether in a position on campus or within your community, Donelson said.
Like Williams, Donelson is involved across campus. He serves as president of the National Panhellenic Council 2024 and president of the Black Fashion Society, in addition to being an active member of various other organizations.
For Donelson, being an Alpha male means honoring the founding values while living a life of black excellence.
For me, being an Alpha male means being a man of distinction, upholding the values and high standards that my jewels founded the organization on and ensuring that I live by them, Donelson said.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedmonline.com/alpha-phi-alpha-fraternity-inc-yellow-roses-and-black-excellence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fencing produces Ivy League titles for men and women
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.: Yellow Roses and Black Excellence
- Here's how to beat the stock market in 2024: BofA
- Google's Tensor G4 is based on Exynos 2400, tipster claims, but with completely different CPU configuration
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) stock news.
- Lost in China, US pledges to bring home 690 fallen heroes as military searches for WWII remains
- Your Android smartphone browser is full of junk.Clean with just a few taps
- The NFL uses the Super Bowl platform to inspire international talent around the globe
- Listen to 'The Rock's Super Bowl announcement
- Oncologists share early warning signs of stomach cancer
- Almond Palm Beach prepares a special Valentine's Day menu
- Athletes Adhikari and Pachhai win the Player of the Year award