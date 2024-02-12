Proenza Schouler Photos from New York Fashion Week Fall 2024





The vocabulary that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have developed for Proenza Schouler over the past 20 years is now definitive. To sum it up in one word, well, that word would probably be cool. Boys are cool. Their daughter is cool. The clothes are cool. The Chelsea Gallery exhibition space, the chic restraint of Camilla Nickersons style, Alice Coltrane's modern jazzy soundtrack from the fall 2024 show, the progression of the black palette, blacker than McCollough and Hernandez have ever made, to optical white with a few measured moments of yellow, red and gold, and icy blue/gray. It was all cool, cool, cool, very cool. McCollough and Hernandez continued to cultivate the minimalist couture seed they planted a few seasons ago, favoring consistency over any grand creative swings. There were stunning coats galore, including the perfect black pea coat that opened the show, and languid tailoring, sheer blouses and flowing draped dresses that fell in clean, streamlined lines. Black denim bleached around the seams and sheer shirting brought a more casual edge to the poetic austerity punctuated by sculptural silver and gold clutches, miniature red barrel bags and red shoes. The look evoked comparisons to the original Helmut Lang in a most complimentary way. Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler After the show, McCollough and Hernandez explained how they stripped the line of prints and embroidery, deciding to remove everything at the last minute. Last night we said, 'Let's take all of this away,'” Hernandez said. Let's talk about shape, silhouette and length. We just wanted to reduce it to its purest form. Lest things get so cold that they risk dampening the mood, McCollough and Hernandez added the texture of a geometric lace a year in the making and some fabulous shearlings. Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

