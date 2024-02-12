The world is a stage, why not dress for it?





With only 70 guests in his workshop, Joseph Altuzarras fall 2024 New York Fashion Week the show had the feel of a salon show, reflecting the designers' desire to return to something sleek and exclusive for the 15th anniversary of his business. It wasn't a greatest hits collection or anything like that, but it was a plan for the next 15 years and beyond, implementing a strategy to deliver special pieces with to the end customer. More from WWD I do not think so people “They go into a store and buy into a story now,” he told WWD in an interview. Previously, the black and white Harlequin hero dress released mid-show would have been part of a story with a pleated skirt and button-down sweater version, a very marketable offering, he said. Instead, there was a range of delights like this that lived completely independently from the rest of the collection, like a three-quarter length diva coat in black faux fur with charming silver bird embroidery, a black tuxedo entirely covered with bugle beads. , and a black sheer lace dress with a crystal triangle bra, all worthy of a Hollywood red carpet, or at least a night out at a fancy party. The main idea for fall 2024 was to look dressed up, said the designer, who took inspiration from, among other things, English riding clothes, the Art Deco glamor of Tamara de Lempicka portraits and of Princess Diana's romantic style. To the refined exploration of presentation and performance, he added nods to the leggings, bodysuits and comfortable sweater dresses of ballet and circus that projected a certain necessary ease, harlequin patterns and Pierrot collars fanciful for fun. There was some gorgeous outerwear, including a chocolate brown double-faced cashmere trench with a slightly cocooning back, a camel toggle coat and a caped cavalry twill jacket, paired with jodphurs or long romantic skirts. The story continues Silk tank tops, bias-cut skirts and dresses came in several delicious shades of ivory, worn with boiled wool jackets or shearling bombers. This season's Altuzarras dress is featured in an abstract equestrian brushstroke print inspired by vintage scarves found in Paris. Because we knew people were going to be so close to the clothes, we really wanted to emphasize how well made they are, he said, noting details like the covered buttons and hand-hammered buttons. Our process of designing and creating the collection lasts essentially a year and a half. It’s all super thoughtful, he says. It showed. For more New York Fashion Week reviews, click here. Launch gallery: Altuzarra Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection The best of World Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/altuzarra-fall-2024-ready-wear-024727001.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos