Vintage clothing sellers pop up in Oxford





Vintage clothing pop-up shop PopUpOx4d gave UM students and Oxford locals the opportunity to explore fashion on Sunday, February 4 at the Old Armory Pavilion. Pop-up clothing stores and vendors, some without a physical location, sell clothing in a temporary setting. Oxford native Joe Hogue Jr. created PopUpOx4d. The junior marketing major has a love for clothing and a passion for business. As a freshman, me and a few of my friends all had a similar interest in vintage clothing and I thought all these people were selling cool clothes, Hogue said. They convey the same vibe, privately, like their Instagrams (and) like Depop, so why not do a live market for that? This event started two years ago during the Double Decker Arts Festival. It has since moved from the Oxford Skate Park to a house and later to the Old Armory Pavilion. Now, thanks to an agreement with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Hogue and the pop-up vendors have the space to expand. Vendors were given about a week in advance to reserve a 10-by-6-foot booth. There were around 25 spots available, all of which were claimed by sellers within 24 hours. Seats were $70 each, including the $10 sales tax deposit. It's first come, first served, and there are a few people who show up early. They get the same spots every time, which is super cool, Hogue said. The sellers are the key part of this whole experience. I couldn't do this at all without any of the suppliers because it's insane, Hogue said. But that's just insane, because all the pieces come together and every piece is vital for this to succeed. Lilly Hunter, an Oxford native and recent UM graduate, is embracing the opportunity to be a seller at PopUpOx4d. (The clothes) are a lot of things that I remember my mom or dad wearing when I was growing up, Hunter said. These are things that I have distinct memories of, and then I like to see people walk away with them. It's like new fun and happy memories for people. Oxonians and students have the opportunity to purchase clothing and accessories that typical Oxford shops don't sell. Instead, pop-up sellers offer vintage styles, providing a curated thrifting experience. Miller Johnson, a sophomore psychology and political science major, loved attending the event. It was a bit like thrift shopping, but all the pieces were handpicked. I liked that aspect of it,” Johnson said. There were some super cool vendors and exhibits. I went with a friend and we both had a great time browsing each booth and talking with the sellers about how they found each piece. Hogue shared his enjoyment and dedication to organizing the pop-up and the future he hopes it holds. “It’s definitely worth it in the end when all these things come to fruition, and there’s still a lot of work I want to put into this event,” Hogue said. I'm so excited about what's on the horizon. PopUpOx4d usually hosts events every month, which means the next one could be here in a few weeks.

