100 Day Clothing Challenge – Pepperdine Graphic

For 100 days, Pepperdine Campus Minister Falon Barton wore the same simple black dress.

Barton took on sustainability challenge from clothing company Wool&, which, since 2018, began encouraging its customers to commit to wearing one of their dresses every day for a third of the year. Soon, people across the United States were pitching in to make an eco-friendly style choice.

Much like the daily routines of brushing her teeth and enjoying her morning coffee, Barton said putting on a single black dress quickly became an integral part of her daily routine.

“It’s a more holistic, healthier method for me,” Barton said. “People may experience anxiety, and by adopting practices of simplicity, they are grounded in their best ways, especially when they are Christ-like. »

100 day clothing challenge

More than 6,000 people have taken the Wool& challenge, according to their website. The brand focuses on producing clothing that can be worn long-term while also making a social statement, said Rebecca Eby, Wool& community manager.

“We're just trying to get customers to thoughtfully think about how they consume and their wardrobe – how much we need – and how much we're conditioned and informed that we need” , said Eby.

Their dresses cost around $138 and are made of 78% merino wool and 22% nylon. Eby said the brand aims to stimulate interest in an eco-friendly lifestyle.

“We encourage people to wear slow fashion branded clothing, so that means we don't create new products every two weeks, but we keep them on our site for a month or two,” Eby said. “We make a really concerted effort to use natural fibers, with the majority of our products being primarily merino wool.”

Many students living on campus have to deal with substandard washing machines, which can be a problem, Eby said, but Wool&'s approach to clothing could help remedy that situation.

“It’s so easy to just hand wash it in the sink, hang it up and let it dry overnight,” Eby said. “You don’t need a dryer, so it’s fabulous for people who don’t have easy access to a laundromat.”

Barton said her friend, Becky Frazier, minister of missionary discipleship at Otter Creek Churchin Brentwood, Tennessee, inspired her to take on the challenge.

“It’s something I’ve been doing for almost four years now,” Frazier said. “Many of my friends have also completed the challenge, or have also completed some sort of version of their own challenge. So it was cool to see so many other people participating in something that really changed my life and really inspired me.

For Frazier, the challenge is a rewarding expression of his minimalism. She said she always wanted to have a simple, iconic wardrobe — like Steve Jobs and his black turtleneck — but never found something that worked.

“It seemed so great to not have to think every day about what you’re going to wear,” Frazier said. “But I haven’t seen any women do this in a way that I thought I could replicate.”

The uniqueness of the 100 Day Challenge appealed to Barton, she said. It was the combination of practicality and consistency that inspired her to change her lifestyle.

“The specific clothing items caught my eye because I never really liked shopping,” Barton said. “I never liked shopping nor liked [fashion], I hate all of that. It's just very stressful. I hate spending money on this.

At the start of the challenge, Barton said she wondered if anyone would notice her recent wardrobe change and decided to add different accessories to mix things up.

“I didn’t wear a lot of dresses,” Barton said. “I mainly wore jeans and T-shirts. So they saw the style change. A few people kind of noticed it, but even then, most people didn't notice it at first and no one ever asked me, “Did you wear that dress yesterday?” »

As Barton completed her doctorate in ministry and studied Christian sustainability practices while taking on the challenge, she said she found deeper meaning and conviction in her decision to make these changes in her life.

“Taking care of the Earth is a very important part of it,” Barton said. “It can be very easy to hear a lot of the loudest Christian voices, especially in the United States, which are unfortunately hostile to conversations about environmental justice and protecting the Earth.”

Barton acknowledged that people may still be interested in expressing themselves through their fashion sense throughout the challenge, and she said she did so in several ways during this challenge.

In fact, Barton said being creative in how she expressed herself through her style was an empowering experience.

“If this is an important facet of their identity and self-expression, then I’m excited for them,” Barton said. “There are other actions they can take in the area of ​​sustainability in general and in detention practices in particular that are good, healthy and positive.”

Student opinions on the challenge

Of 14 students surveyed, 71% said they would consider participating in the challenge, while 29% said they would not be receptive.

Perse Klopp, senior assistant photo editor at Graphic, said they would be receptive to the challenge and what it represents.

“I would,” Klopp said. “I don't know who I would recommend it to because I feel like you'd have to be a certain type of person to do it. But it's interesting.

Merino wool is a good fabric to use for most activities, like hiking and camping, because of its ability to resist odors, Klopp said.

“The 100 day challenge, I think, is a really achievable goal that you can actually achieve,” Klopp said.

Sophomore Rini Pattison said the challenge doesn't appeal to them because they prefer pants.

“I’m not a big dressy person,” Pattison said. “I find them very uncomfortable. I feel very exposed and mainly because I like to sit really weird.

The idea of ​​taking on the 100-day challenge seemed more uncomfortable than invigorating, Pattison said.

For people who might feel inclined to take part in the challenge, Wool& offers guides both on the 100 day challenge and on a more accessible model 30 days Challenge Also.

“When I took the 100-day challenge, it was life-changing to simplify my life and be able to focus on what mattered,” Eby said. “Things I didn’t even know I needed in my life.” It sounds like a cliché, but it was so true for me. So, working here, I enjoy the fact that we have a positive impact on people's lives.

