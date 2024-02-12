Fashion
Iowa men's basketball mounts miraculous second-half comeback to defeat Minnesota, 90-85
The Iowa men's basketball team completed its season sweep of Minnesota, this time in much more dramatic fashion. Down by 20 points in the second half, the Hawkeyes took the lead with just over two minutes remaining and never relented, rolling to a 90-85 victory Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“You have to stay the course,” head coach Fran McCaffery said in his postgame press conference. “We have a selfless group. We have a lot of different guys that can score. You can't panic.
Iowa, which completed its fourth 20-point comeback, according to Iowa Athletics, is now 13-10 this season and 6-7 in Big Ten competition. Leading the team were forwards Payton Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery with 21 points each, while center Owen Freeman contributed 17 and a team-high 14 rebounds.
Perkins knocked down the first basket of the afternoon on a mid-range jumper, but that was essentially the summary of Iowa's offensive performance through the first five minutes. The team shot 2 of 8 from the field to fall behind, 10-4, as Minnesota went on an 8-0 run led by Dawson Garcia's six points.
“We had some unusual turnovers,” the head coach said. “We tried to be too aggressive.”
After an Iowa timeout, Minnesota continued to connect, scoring two straight three-pointers, but the Hawkeyes stayed within striking distance. With graduate student forward Ben Krikke confined to the bench with two early fouls, Patrick McCaffery stepped in with a driving save late in the shot clock to make it an 18-14 affair. The senior forward would add five more points to his total with a floater and one and a mid-air layup to bring Iowa within two for the first time since 2:30 of play.
“He was probably the difference in the game tonight,” Sandfort said of Patrick McCaffery.
Minnesota never even flinched, as junior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. nailed a triple on the ensuing possession. Iowa would cough up the ball on its next two trips down the field, resulting in four Gopher points. Four Minnesota buckets later and the Gophers found themselves with their largest lead of the game, a 15-point advantage with 3:38 left in the first half.
Hawkeye freshman center Owen Freeman would stem the bleeding with a rim jam on an inbounds pass, but all eight of his points came up — in the final 2:39, that was all the Iowa could rally as Minnesota took a 51-38 advantage. in the break. On Freeman's final play of the period, he took an elbow to the mouth, resulting in a chipped tooth, which the big man proudly showed off after the game.
“He told me he felt like a hockey player,” Sandfort said of his teammate.
Through the first 20 minutes of action, Iowa shot 39 percent from the floor, compared to Minnesota's 55 percent. Outbound 20-19, the Hawkeyes had just six assists compared to 14 for the Gophers. Six turnovers in the first half led to 11 Minnesota points.
The second half didn't change momentum for Iowa, as Minnesota made three shots from beyond the arc as it went on an 11-6 run within the 4: 15 opening. Gopher forward Cam Christies, one-handed in transition, gave his team the lead, 66-47.
Early in the second half, Garcia took a heavy fall under the basket and did not return to action, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
But just when it looked like the game was going to be fun, Iowa went on a 9-0 run, including seven from Patrick McCaffery, as the Hawkeyes found themselves trailing 70-62.
Patrick McCaffery would continue his scoring streak with a rustle from downtown, starting a 14-4 run to bring the team within one. And after Payton Sandforts' left-handed layup in traffic, the Hawkeyes had the lead for the first time since 1:38 into the game, a far cry from their 20-point deficit in the second half.
Fran McCaffery said the Hawkeyes made “a lot of good decisions” in the final 12 minutes, adding that her team took command down low and committed a lot of fouls, helping them secure the double bonus early on.
Another Sandfort triple ignited the Black and Gold faithful, sparking a frenzy for what had been mostly a solemn atmosphere, as Iowa gained its largest lead of the four-way contest.
“It’s a lot harder to make shots when people are yelling at you, and that helps us bring a lot of energy.” Well done to everyone who was here,” Sandfort complimented the fans.
From that point on, there was a free throw battle, with each team shooting 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Following an offensive rebound, Patrick McCaffery sank his two tries and Iowa found itself in the lead, 86-82, with a little over a minute remaining.
On the ensuing possession, Christie found himself open on the left wing, only to see a slap shot knocked away by Freeman's left hand, giving Iowa the rock with 31.4 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Perkins took the inside pass and committed a shooting foul at the top of the key, resulting in three free throws that would seal the game.
For Sandfort, the key to success lay in fundamentals, especially on the glass, as rebounds were what sparked not only a comeback, but perhaps a change in tide for the season.
“It's a big deal because, you know, you're going to miss shots, but we've got to do a better job of recovering them, and we took a big step forward today,” he said .
Following
Iowa hits the road for a Valentine's Day game against Maryland on February 14. The Terrapins are 13-11 overall and sit in 12th place in the Big Ten. They had already beaten the Hawkeyes, 69-67, in Iowa City on January 24. Since then, head coach Kevin Willards' team has lost three of its next four matchups, most recently a 79-75 double-overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 24. February 10.
Guard Jahmir Young, who scored Maryland's final eight points against Iowa, still leads the team with 20.9 points, four assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Terrapins are anchored on the defensive end by forward Julian Reese, who contributes ten rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
The alert is given at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2024/02/11/iowa-mens-basketball-completes-miraculous-second-half-comeback-to-take-down-minnesota-90-85/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Iowa men's basketball mounts miraculous second-half comeback to defeat Minnesota, 90-85
- Google One surpasses 100 million iPhone subscribers in Canada Blog
- Modi govt succeeded in changing lives of poor in last decade, says Union Minister Shekhawat
- Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Has EPIC Reaction to The Rock's Turn After 21 Years
- Google's self-driving venture Alphabet's Waymo car set on fire by crowd in California
- Digital payments to healthcare workers drive retention, motivation and performance
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty's health improving and he will be discharged soon, says hospital
- Iowa State finishes second in Denver
- 100 Day Clothing Challenge – Pepperdine Graphic
- How to fix low memory in Google Chrome
- Earthquake! 2.6 17 km northwest of Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Deflation and real estate dampen Lunar New Year joy