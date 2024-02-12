Iowa men's basketball mounts miraculous second-half comeback to defeat Minnesota, 90-85

The Iowa men's basketball team completed its season sweep of Minnesota, this time in much more dramatic fashion. Down by 20 points in the second half, the Hawkeyes took the lead with just over two minutes remaining and never relented, rolling to a 90-85 victory Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“You have to stay the course,” head coach Fran McCaffery said in his postgame press conference. “We have a selfless group. We have a lot of different guys that can score. You can't panic.

Iowa, which completed its fourth 20-point comeback, according to Iowa Athletics, is now 13-10 this season and 6-7 in Big Ten competition. Leading the team were forwards Payton Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery with 21 points each, while center Owen Freeman contributed 17 and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Perkins knocked down the first basket of the afternoon on a mid-range jumper, but that was essentially the summary of Iowa's offensive performance through the first five minutes. The team shot 2 of 8 from the field to fall behind, 10-4, as Minnesota went on an 8-0 run led by Dawson Garcia's six points.

“We had some unusual turnovers,” the head coach said. “We tried to be too aggressive.”

After an Iowa timeout, Minnesota continued to connect, scoring two straight three-pointers, but the Hawkeyes stayed within striking distance. With graduate student forward Ben Krikke confined to the bench with two early fouls, Patrick McCaffery stepped in with a driving save late in the shot clock to make it an 18-14 affair. The senior forward would add five more points to his total with a floater and one and a mid-air layup to bring Iowa within two for the first time since 2:30 of play.

“He was probably the difference in the game tonight,” Sandfort said of Patrick McCaffery.

Minnesota never even flinched, as junior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. nailed a triple on the ensuing possession. Iowa would cough up the ball on its next two trips down the field, resulting in four Gopher points. Four Minnesota buckets later and the Gophers found themselves with their largest lead of the game, a 15-point advantage with 3:38 left in the first half.

Hawkeye freshman center Owen Freeman would stem the bleeding with a rim jam on an inbounds pass, but all eight of his points came up — in the final 2:39, that was all the Iowa could rally as Minnesota took a 51-38 advantage. in the break. On Freeman's final play of the period, he took an elbow to the mouth, resulting in a chipped tooth, which the big man proudly showed off after the game.

“He told me he felt like a hockey player,” Sandfort said of his teammate.

Through the first 20 minutes of action, Iowa shot 39 percent from the floor, compared to Minnesota's 55 percent. Outbound 20-19, the Hawkeyes had just six assists compared to 14 for the Gophers. Six turnovers in the first half led to 11 Minnesota points.

The second half didn't change momentum for Iowa, as Minnesota made three shots from beyond the arc as it went on an 11-6 run within the 4: 15 opening. Gopher forward Cam Christies, one-handed in transition, gave his team the lead, 66-47.

Early in the second half, Garcia took a heavy fall under the basket and did not return to action, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

But just when it looked like the game was going to be fun, Iowa went on a 9-0 run, including seven from Patrick McCaffery, as the Hawkeyes found themselves trailing 70-62.

Patrick McCaffery would continue his scoring streak with a rustle from downtown, starting a 14-4 run to bring the team within one. And after Payton Sandforts' left-handed layup in traffic, the Hawkeyes had the lead for the first time since 1:38 into the game, a far cry from their 20-point deficit in the second half.

Fran McCaffery said the Hawkeyes made “a lot of good decisions” in the final 12 minutes, adding that her team took command down low and committed a lot of fouls, helping them secure the double bonus early on.

Another Sandfort triple ignited the Black and Gold faithful, sparking a frenzy for what had been mostly a solemn atmosphere, as Iowa gained its largest lead of the four-way contest.

“It’s a lot harder to make shots when people are yelling at you, and that helps us bring a lot of energy.” Well done to everyone who was here,” Sandfort complimented the fans.

From that point on, there was a free throw battle, with each team shooting 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Following an offensive rebound, Patrick McCaffery sank his two tries and Iowa found itself in the lead, 86-82, with a little over a minute remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Christie found himself open on the left wing, only to see a slap shot knocked away by Freeman's left hand, giving Iowa the rock with 31.4 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Perkins took the inside pass and committed a shooting foul at the top of the key, resulting in three free throws that would seal the game.

For Sandfort, the key to success lay in fundamentals, especially on the glass, as rebounds were what sparked not only a comeback, but perhaps a change in tide for the season.

“It's a big deal because, you know, you're going to miss shots, but we've got to do a better job of recovering them, and we took a big step forward today,” he said .

Iowa hits the road for a Valentine's Day game against Maryland on February 14. The Terrapins are 13-11 overall and sit in 12th place in the Big Ten. They had already beaten the Hawkeyes, 69-67, in Iowa City on January 24. Since then, head coach Kevin Willards' team has lost three of its next four matchups, most recently a 79-75 double-overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 24. February 10.

Guard Jahmir Young, who scored Maryland's final eight points against Iowa, still leads the team with 20.9 points, four assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Terrapins are anchored on the defensive end by forward Julian Reese, who contributes ten rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

The alert is given at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.