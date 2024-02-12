Julianne Hough shows off her tiny figure in a bodycon dress in NYC after canceling her DWTS tour appearances

JULIANNE Hough showed off her petite figure in a figure-hugging dress.

The dancer was in New York after canceling her upcoming Dancing With the Stars tour.

6 Julianne Hough was seen in New York in a bodycon dress and leather jacket Credit: Getty

6 The appearance comes one day after the dancer canceled her upcoming appearances on the Dancing With the Stars tour. Credit: Getty

6 Julianne teamed the look with black low heels, adorned with flowers, stockings and sunglasses. Credit: Getty

Julianne, 35, stepped out on the town in a little black dress.

The asymmetrical outfit was teamed with black heels adorned with white flowers.

The dancer had her leather jacket in hand and black sunglasses on her face, as she kept warm in a pair of black stockings.

She showed off her slim figure in the dress which fell above her thigh.

The star's short blonde hair was straight and pushed behind her ears.

Julianne walked down a sidewalk after attending New York Fashion Week.

The notable DWTS host usually resides in California.

JULIANNE PICKS UP

Julianne's sighting comes just one day after she dropped out of the DWTS tour.

The host was scheduled to join a few select dates this spring as a special guest.

However, she revealed on Saturday that she would no longer be part of the tour.

On the official DWTStour Instagram page, Julianne shared a message with fans.

“I couldn't wait to connect with all of our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the cast of the DWTS tour,” she began the story.

“However, due to a change in my filming schedule, a conflict has arisen and I will no longer be able to join the tour on the scheduled dates.”

“I love our DWTS community and I'm devastated that I won't get to see you all in person,” she continued.

“But I can assure you that this cast delivers an unforgettable spectacle that you won’t want to miss.”

Julianne hasn't addressed the issue of abandonment on her personal account or what she's about to film.

HAVE THE BLUES

Last month, Julianne showed off her figure in a plunging blue dress.

She shared a photo of herself in the dress on her stories.

The actress stunned in the sky blue ankle-length ensemble, which hugged her figure and teased her cleavage with its deeply low-cut top.

Julianne completed the look with white sandals, sunglasses and her short blonde hair falling straight down.

She took the photo in the mirror while standing in the living room of her $2 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

6 The actress carried a huge black bag and strutted down the street while attending New York Fashion Week Credit: Getty

6 The DWTS host said a conflict with her filming schedule for an unknown project got in the way of her tour dates. Credit: Instagram/dwtstourofficial