Wake Forest University





PACIFIC PALISADES, California. – The Wake Forest men's golf team will travel to the Genesis Collegiate Showcase at the notable Riviera Country Club on Monday. The showcase is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 12. The Demon Deacons will bring Michael Brennan , Andrew McLauchlan And Daniel Sheedy at the 2024 Genesis Collegiate Showcase. Graduate student Daniel Sheedy led the Deacs in their final performance at the Southwestern Invitational, scoring under par in every round and finished with a final score of 70 (-1). Sheedy finished the week as the top player on the individual leaderboard, posting a 210 (-3) with three scores counted, including the lowest round of the week which came on the final day of play, 69 (- 2). Back to back titles In 2022, Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan put on a collegiate showcase by shooting a five-under-par 66 to earn the final bye into the Genesis Invitational. Brennan used a birdie-eagle stretch on the 10th and 11th holes to separate herself from the largest field in the eight-year history of the Collegiate Showcase. Brennan, a Leesburg, Va., native who was ranked 19th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at the time of his victory, became the second Wake Forest player to win the Collegiate Showcase, joining Will Zalatoris (2015), who played in the group by Brennan during the 2022 showcase. Last year, the Deacs won the team title. The team that featured a sophomore Marshal Meisel who shot 11 under par and won the competition by three strokes over the other teams. Distribution of college showcases The Collegiate Showcase features a standout collegiate golfer paired with three amateurs representing a college/university competing in both a team and individual competition. The team's three amateurs play a round of best ball and the team of three top people wins a $50,000 donation to the school's golf program. Low-level collegiate golfer will receive a 2024 Genesis Scottish Open Collegiate Showcase entry fee waiver of $30,000 per team/$10,000 per amateur. May be paid by alumni/donors or by the university. First held in 2015, the Collegiate Showcase will be contested for the 10th time in 2024. About the course Riviera Country Club is consistently ranked among the top 50 golf courses in the world and among the top 25 courses in the United States. Faithful to the intentions of its founders, each year it welcomes the greatest golfers in the world for the Genesis Open of the PGA Tour and has, throughout its history, been the scene of major events such as the US Open, the PGA Championship, the US Amateur, US Senior Open and NCAA. Championships. In 2028, it will host the men's and women's golf competitions during the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2024/2/11/mens-golf-trio-of-deacs-headed-to-genesis-collegiate-showcase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos