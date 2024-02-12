Ushers Super Bowl Halftime Outfit: How Off-White Scored Fashion's Biggest Touchdown





Kamara and the Off-White team are no strangers to prime-time performances, having dressed Beyoncé in an equally bedazzled custom red jumpsuit for her Renaissance tour. But outfitting the star for the Super Bowl halftime show is one of fashion's biggest coups. You may not remember much about last year's big game, but you sure remember the time Rihanna took the stage in Glendale in a custom firetruck red Loewe jumpsuit. There is no room for error at a time which brings with it a multitude of unique challenges. Beyoncé's look was very specific, Kamara says, but she wasn't rollerblading or doing the splits. And she wasn't wearing pants. Courtesy of Off-White Usher is the biggest menswear obsessive to play the halftime show since, well, Usher himself appeared in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas. Last year, the R&B superstar attended Paris Fashion Week. At the time, he told me he was mostly shopping. He had a few weeks off from his sold-out Vegas residency and he wanted to see the new men's collections, coming to the front of a packed schedule that included Bode and Rick Owens and Comme des Garons and Louis Vuitton and Wales Bonner. He considers his wardrobe a part of his performance and his taste is sophisticated and personal; he told Vogue that he likes to see the passions and emotions of creators. The Ushers team reached out directly to Kamara and Off-White to make the halftime look come true. Kamara, the Sierra Leone-born, London-based editor and stylist who succeeded Virgil Abloh at Off-White in 2022, told me that Usher has long been considered part of the brand's extended family. Of all the brands in the world Usher could have selected, he clearly saw in Off-White and Kamara the passion he channels through his stage outfits. I think we felt like a natural brand to work with, Kamara says. The choice of Ushers was indeed extremely thoughtful. Once the two sides started talking, Usher's team sent out a Super Bowl-sized moodboard: a 50-page deck with references to Kamara and Abloh's work. This was the subject of a lot of research, Kamara recalls. He obviously had a very clear vision of what he wanted. Which was essential to the process. Where to start with the Super Bowl halftime show? said Kamara, who admitted he wasn't the biggest football fan. But with Usher, Kamara added, it was actually the easiest project to start.

