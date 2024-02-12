Dorra Zarrouk's white maxi dress was made for special weekends





Worn with delicate jewelry, this white maxi dress from Dorra Zarrouk is the perfect look to add to your holiday wardrobe. Take a closer look below. Nothing beats the charm of neutral hues, and Dorra Zarrouk seems to agree. Whether she's enjoying a quick getaway or walking the red carpet, the Tunisian beauty never seems to get tired of classic black and white shades. And her latest look proves it even more. Seen on Instagram just a few hours ago, this long white dress from Dorra Zarrouk is worth adding to your favorites if you like to spend your weekends lounging or if you have a vacation coming up. Designed by Givenchy, this white maxi by Dorra Zarrouk was the perfect mix of elegance and casualness. The look is presented in an airy, flowy cut, making it ideal for days when one doesn't want to bother with body-hugging ensembles, but stands out with its bold embellished details. While the straps were adorned with delicate beads, a chandelier-shaped brooch studded with sparkling crystals and tassels drew attention to the bodice of the Zarrouk's dress. To complete this interesting statement piece, the actor opted for jewelry that carried a similar aesthetic. Her choices included a silver and gold Van Cleef & Arpeels Alhambra watch, as well as delicate gold earrings. Despite its bejeweled details, this white maxi from Dorra Zarrouk gave off an undeniably laid-back vibe. To top it all off, the actor opted for a simple beauty look. Leaving her newly cut short locks in natural waves, the star chose makeup in neutral tones, drawing attention to her eyes with kohl and tying the look together with a creamy nude lip color. A deep black manicure added the perfect touch to her otherwise feminine look. If you have a daytime party or summer vacation coming up, a lightweight white dress like Dorra Zarrouk's is a must-have for now. Add glitter if necessary!

