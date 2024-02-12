From designer denim to white dresses, here are the biggest trends The Irish Times





If you're itching to refresh your wardrobe or want to know what's new for spring, keep reading as we take a look at the emerging trends for the upcoming season. From designer denim to pinks to white dresses, here are the pieces designers decided you need for spring 2024. Continuing the understated luxury and clean aesthetic that was prevalent in recent seasons, designers presented elevated wardrobe heroes. Carefully crafted classics, like the oversized knit at Loewe or the exaggerated sleeve shirt at Coperni, have been given a high-end twist, proving that basics don't have to be boring. Denim, the most wearable and common fabric, has been given a prominent makeover, reworked with pleats and double belts, and transformed into a suit. Straight cuts are still favored over skinny fits, as seen at Tove, Proenza Schouler and Gucci. If there's one decade that designers still want, it's the 1990s. Forget last year's blingtastic Y2K; instead, it's more of a '90s redux with stylish highlights of the decade's trend. Think a soft, wearable palette in muted tones, slim cuts and clean silhouettes. Retro footwear is taking a step forward this spring, with ballet flats up 193% from last year, according to fashion search engine Tagwalk. Slingbacks and Mary-Janes follow closely. But as always in fashion, there are contrasts and contradictions; Maximalists rejoiced at the return of metallic, colorful and printed trends to the catwalks. The pattern, to be precise, was floral, presented both in the traditional style and in a more directional format. Roses were the flower of choice for designers Richard Quinn and Alexander McQueen, with Simone Rocha opting for a 3D floral embellishment. It's a bit out of season when you've just put away your holiday season glitter, but metallics showed up shiny at Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Prada even made metallic fringe in the form of ornate belts hung around loose-fitting blazers, upping the ante on the classic staple. Simone Rocha's spring/summer collection at London Fashion Week in September. Photography: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Gucci's spring/summer collection at Milan Fashion Week in September. Photography: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Fiery red, the dominant shade of the winter catwalks, is still present but has been slightly tempered into deep oxblood at Gucci, Tom Ford and Herms. If you prefer to infuse a lighter shade in keeping with the season, sky blue, powder pink and mint were widely present on the catwalks. If you prefer bright colors, palettes of primary shades like cobalt and bottle green have been seen at Emilia Wickstead, Acne Studios and Burberry. White, especially dresses, was seen at Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta and Chlo, to name a few. Styles ranged from bridal to bohemian, frothy to fringed, shirt dresses to sultry minis, making it clear that there is one item to invest in this season: the LWD (the little or long white dress). Other shades of pale and muted tones, including cream, caramel, butter, latte and slate, emerged at Ferragamo, Versace and Tory Burch. Denim top and pants, & Other Stories Pink striped shirt, 99 from Whistles Wide pants, 169 from Whistles Khaki jacket, 585 from Whistles Knit sweater, 25.99 from Zara Dresses are far from dead, as evidenced by the love affair with the white number, and there's always room for a done-in-one style that solves the problem of getting dressed quickly. But some designers have definitely focused on separate pieces for spring. Loose, wide pants were seen on the runways of JW Anderson, Saint Laurent and Dior. Wear them like you would your jeans, pairing these comfy pants with everything from crisp blazers to tees. Boss, Givenchy and Ferragamo paired sleek maxi skirts with sheer blouses for a chic take on skirt style. Tiny short shorts and sheer skirts are bolder trends. But it's not just the catwalk that decides what's hot; Social media platform TikTok launches microtrends, such as Mob Wife style or Italian glamor with cinematic references to Scarface and Goodfellas. The polar opposite of minimalism, it features heavy doses of leopard print, leather and dripping diamonds.

