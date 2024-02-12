Barbour, Bogner, Shinola and Tommy Bahama stand out at Chicago Collective

Brand: Tommy Bahama

Designate: Bradley O'Brien

Pass: The brand's Indigo Palms collection isn't new but for fall, it's being reintroduced with a focus on jeans and complementary products. The line features all new fabrics and fits and is being marketed as a standalone collection outside of Tommy Bahama's main offering.

Key styles: In jeans, there are three fits for men in five washes. The most popular style is the Indigo Palms fit with a 15-inch straight leg, but there are also more relaxed fits. Each style is stretchy and the jeans are presented with shirts in yarn-dyed denim or chambray. The line also includes corduroy or washed flannel overshirts, sweaters, and traditional denim jackets and shirts to complete the assortment.

Prices: Jeans cost between $110 and $150 while tops cost between $100 and $150.

Indigo Palms Collection by Tommy Bahama. courtesy

Brand: Jack Victor

Designate: James Watson

Pass: The Montreal company is more than 110 years old, but its collection is anything but heavy. Since creative director James Watson joined the company three years ago, the brand has undergone a major transformation, offering bold, seasonal colors and a greater emphasis on luxury sportswear to complement its expertise in tailor-made clothing material.

Key parts: For the fall collection, the focus is on sartorial attire. But the key pieces are meant to do double duty, giving men the option to dress down with traditional shirts and ties or take a more casual attitude by wearing a turtleneck or t-shirt underneath. The offering includes an assortment of sports coats in a Comfortwear collection made from luxurious Loro Piana fabrics ranging from 100% cashmere to silk and cashmere blends. The palette includes burgundy, teal and other on-trend colors as well as neutral tones.

Prices: Most Comfortwear pieces cost between $1,098 and $1,698.

Jack Victor breathed color into his collection this season. courtesy

Brand: Barbour

Pass: The family-owned brand traces its history back to 1894 in South Shields on the English coast, where it began selling “waxed and waterproof” jackets and shoes. Although the brand has significantly expanded its offerings for men and women, its heritage remains visible in every piece.

Key parts: Two of the brand's key collections for fall are “Reengineered for Today” and “Heritage+.” In both cases, Barbour took recognizable outerwear silhouettes such as the Classic Bedale or Beaufort waxed jackets and infused them with fashion elements such as brown corduroy pockets and collars to complement the leather linings. tartan, anti-drip bands on the bottom and game pockets. Heritage+ is the most premium offering and includes a waxed trench with a checked interior and the Dryfly waterproof jacket that opens to lie down when the weather turns bad. Throughout the line, the brand offers complementary sportswear pieces such as sweaters and tartan shirt jackets.

Prices: The Reengineered line costs between $415 and $625 and the Heritage+ collection costs between $400 and $840.

A jacket from Barbour's Re-engineered collection. courtesy

Brand: Sartorio

Designate: Antonio Paone

Pass: Nephew of Kiton's founder and head of the company's American division, Paone spent three years reinventing the Sartorio collection. The line is manufactured in the company's factory in Naples and reinterprets classic models for a modern lifestyle. Although traditional suits are offered, the collection focuses more on soft sport coats, vests, sweaters and updated pants, all of which feature a yellow button to differentiate it from Kiton's iconic red branding.

Key parts: With its shorter and more fitted cut, the line is aimed at a younger clientele. A standout offering for fall is a Glen plaid sport coat paired with a vest in the same pattern with a wool and cashmere collar and hood. Other pieces include a reversible cashmere raincoat on one side and a technical fabric on the other. It is offered in 25 colors.

Prices: The jackets cost $2,495 to $3,495, the Glen Plaid Sport Coat costs $2,850, and the matching vest costs $2,425.

A look from Sartorio.

Brand: Shinola

Pass: The Detroit-based brand has enjoyed immense success in its short 10 years on the luxury watch scene. Tom Kartsotis, co-founder of Fossil, launched the brand in 2011 after purchasing his name from a popular shoe polish brand that was founded in 1877 and closed in 1960. The first watches released by the company were the Watches Runwell 40mm and 47mm in 2013, which was an instant success, with 2,500 special edition pieces sold in less than a week. Today, Shinola offers a diverse range of options from vintage-inspired best-sellers to funky, colorful new lines; it even offers a program to personalize and design timepieces.

Key styles: The Monster line of automatic watches features a striking bronze watch with a natural patina case that will change over time, with the use of alternative materials such as an ocean plastic strap. There is also the dive watch inspired range consisting of a ceramic case with an exposed case back.

Prices: Battery-operated parts cost between $550 and $1,200, with automatic and manual lines starting at $1,000 and reaching up to $4,000, including limited edition models.

Monster GMT automatic watch in bronze from Shinola in 40 mm. courtesy

Brand: Stefano Cau

Designate: Stefano Cau

Pass: Based and designed in the famous silk city of Como, Italy, the brand specializes in artisan, handmade silk ties, but offers a wide assortment of men's accessories such as scarves, pocket squares , silk shirts and swimsuits. Cau's family has run a textile business since 1964 and, although he joined at the age of 19, it was only 10 years ago that he decided to put his sense to good use unique design and creativity and launch an eponymous brand, which has become a reference. an under-the-radar find for many tie lovers and a rising star when it comes to handmade ties.

Key styles: Cau is inspired by vintage prints from the 1920s and 1950s; the patterns are characterized by architectural references, with plays of art deco patterns, geometries and contrasting colors. The range is anchored in links with geometric patterns and appropriates cubism; striped printed ties with woven effects; equestrian-inspired prints representing riders and a seven-ply tie without interlining.

Prices: Retail prices start at $175, with the seven times that option reaching $280.

An assortment of graphic ties from Stefano Cau. courtesy

Brand: Bogner

Pass: The well-established German company is considered the inventor of sports fashion. Founded in 1932 by ski champion Willy Bogner Sr. and his wife Maria, the company was originally a small production facility located in a courtyard in central Munich, but quickly made a name for itself equipping the German ski team at the 1936 Winter Olympics. After expanding into a more consciously stylish skiwear brand in the 1960s, following an increase in demand for sports fashion, Bogner also began making functional clothing. Today the brand is owned by the founders' son, Willy Bogner Jr., who has succeeded in making the international brand a synonym for luxury sports fashion. Bogner is also the official equipment supplier of the German national ski team.

Key styles: A navy blue technical jacket with waterproof outer material and a removable full sheepskin insert stands out, as well as a beige corduroy ski jacket with a water column of 20,000 and a snow skirt, and a short coat made entirely of sheepskin.

Prices: Sports and ready-to-wear jackets cost $1,900 to $2,400, cashmere blend jackets $650 to $750, and knit rings $350 to $890.

A look from Bogner's fall collection. courtesy

Brand: Citizens of humanity

Designate: Marianne McDonald

Pass: Founded in 2003, Citizens of Humanity produces cutting-edge premium denim and clothing in classic and contemporary silhouettes. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, the brand's assortment includes an assortment of fits, washes and tailoring, as well as oversized sweatshirts, tees and shirts to create the laid-back California look, designed locally in its in-house laundry and manufacturing facilities. A veteran of the denim industry, Citizens of Humanity founder and designer Jérôme Dahan honed his fashion aesthetic growing up in Paris and Montreal before moving to the brand's headquarters in Los Angeles, where he combines a unerring eye for cutting-edge design with comfort and fit.

Key styles: The fall collection draws on the idea of ​​workwear and utility experienced through the lens of a modern wardrobe. This translates into relaxed denim and pant silhouettes in distressed washes, outerwear that's both refined and casual, and knits with a modern aesthetic. The range is anchored in its outerwear with pieces such as utility jackets with oversized pockets, the Service Jacket with a detailed corduroy collar and the Barrett Jean.

Prices: Pant and jean styles start at $228 to $358, and jackets range from $328 to $548.