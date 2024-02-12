Fashion
Recap of the Best Fashion Trends from the 2024 Grammys – The Simmons Voice
Sunday February 4, the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles. The evening had many highlights: Billy Joel performed a brand new song after 30 years, Taylor Swift announced a new album and there were incredible performances from Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, Joni Mitchell and Miley Cyrus . Guests also sported some stunning looks, so let's dive into some of the trends spotted on the red carpet this year.
The corset trend has been around for a while and has been worn by many artists on the red carpet this Grammys season.
Taylor Swift wore a white Schiaparelli dress with a classic lace-up corset back. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a vintage watch transformed into a choker.
Ellie Goulding wore a long-sleeved black dress from Zuhair Murads' fall-winter 2023 collection. Complete with a lace corset and black feathers, the look was a statement piece.
Victoria Mont, winner of the Best New Artist award, wore a stunning custom Versace brown satin gown with visible boning and draping.
Kylie Minogue, winner of Best Pop Dance Recording, wore a custom fiery red Dolce and Gabbana corset dress with lace-up detailing.
Glitter and metallics have been trending for the past year and many artists were sporting shiny ensembles.
Nominated for 6 Grammys this year, Jon Batiste performed Bill Withers Aint No Sunshine and Lean On Me. On the red carpet, Batiste wore a custom silver Atelier Versace ensemble consisting of a jacket, pants and pleated skirt .
Four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie presented the award for song of the year and wore an Alexander McQueen suit with an intricately hand-beaded dragonfly on his jacket.
Allison Russell won her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance. She wore a beautiful, multi-layered, structured gold dress.
Dua Lipa dazzled in a custom Courrges gown adorned with silver sequins and featuring two cutouts on each side.
Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a vintage Versace dress previously worn by Linda Evangelista in 1995. The dress is white with pink sequins scattered from top to bottom – a missing sequin on the neckline just added to its authenticity.
Whether it was a delicate necklace or a full-body outfit, chains were a major trend of the evening.
Alex Ritchie, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, stunned in custom emerald green decor by Michelle Hbert. Adorned with golden chains, his jacket and pants stood out.
Maluma, alongside Christina Aguilera, presented the award for best album by Msica Urbana. He wore a black Dolce and Gabanna suit which he accessorized with a gold pocket chain, elevating his look.
From The Start singer Laufey glowed in a light pink boat-neck dress from Chanel's spring 2024 collection. She wore a chunky Chanel waist chain adorned with pearls and precious stones.
Best R&B Performance winner Coco Jones stunned in a sheer blue Celia Kritharioti dress. The plunging neckline showcased a stunning Swarovski x SKIMS body chain from the fall 2023 brand collaboration.
Miley Cyrus won her first two Grammys this year and dazzled in a custom metal gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The dress was made by hand in the Maison's workshops, which took a total of 675 hours.
These artists wore looks that closely matched their typical personal style.
Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker won 3 Grammys this year and sported custom white silk Thom Browne suits with pink carnations on their lapels. The outfits pay homage to Were In Love, a song from their album The Record which won the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.
Ice Spice was nominated in four categories this year and she wore a custom denim jacket and maxi skirt by Baby Phat. The brand, established in 1999, influenced women's streetwear in the early 2000s. This look aligns with Ice Spices' typical Y2K style and references her debut album Y2K which will be released later this year .
Billie Eilish's iconic oversized look was featured at this year's Grammy Awards. Billie wore a light pink and black bomber jacket from Chrome Hearts, with Barbie embroidered on it. The jacket is vintage and was personalized for Billie to wear.
Best Country Album winner Lainey Wilson wore a custom Balmain suit, complete with a classic bell bottom. She also wore a wide-brimmed black hat, giving off a certain country energy.
Overall, the looks at this year's Grammys were stunning, crafted by a diverse group of incredible designers. Keep an eye on these trends on the red carpets, but also in your daily life!
