Local woman offers free prom dresses to those in need

As prom season approaches, high school students will be on the hunt for prom dresses.

Allison Carder owns her own business called Mountiques, and this year she decided to use it to give back to those in need by giving away free prom dresses.

“It's free. There's nothing else. Just free,” Carder said.

Carder runs his business out of two stands at the Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar. She was discussing with her sister, who is in high school, that the cost of prom dresses was a hot topic at her school, and that's when she came up with the idea of ​​giving away dresses free.

“I just wanted to make this process one less hassle for our families, just so we could really enjoy prom and not worry about all the financial burden that comes with it,” Carder told Eyewitness News.

She said that in the last few days alone, two dresses had already been removed.

Carder wants to make sure no one is stressed about the money it takes to find the perfect dress. She said she adds new dresses every week leading up to everyone's big night out.

“Now that I’ve lost a few dresses, it adds fuel to the fire,” she said. “I’m like OK, OK, let’s do this.”

Although this is Carder's first time handing out dresses, she said she hopes to continue the momentum next year.