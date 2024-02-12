Fashion
Local woman offers free prom dresses to those in need
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) As prom season approaches, high school students will be on the hunt for prom dresses.
Allison Carder owns her own business called Mountiques, and this year she decided to use it to give back to those in need by giving away free prom dresses.
“It's free. There's nothing else. Just free,” Carder said.
Carder runs his business out of two stands at the Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar. She was discussing with her sister, who is in high school, that the cost of prom dresses was a hot topic at her school, and that's when she came up with the idea of giving away dresses free.
“I just wanted to make this process one less hassle for our families, just so we could really enjoy prom and not worry about all the financial burden that comes with it,” Carder told Eyewitness News.
She said that in the last few days alone, two dresses had already been removed.
Carder wants to make sure no one is stressed about the money it takes to find the perfect dress. She said she adds new dresses every week leading up to everyone's big night out.
“Now that I’ve lost a few dresses, it adds fuel to the fire,” she said. “I’m like OK, OK, let’s do this.”
Although this is Carder's first time handing out dresses, she said she hopes to continue the momentum next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://wchstv.com/news/local/local-woman-giving-away-free-prom-dresses-to-those-in-need
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Local woman offers free prom dresses to those in need
- Asian markets mixed, with most closed for holidays, after S&P 500 surpasses 5,000
- EarlyBirds: Pioneering healthcare innovation through advances in technology and collaboration
- Narendra Modis shows NSA man Doval delivered, 8 ex-navy officers released by Qatar | Latest news India
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's stunning white temple at his Mumbai home, Jalsa | Bollywood
- Is generative AI overshadowing the tried-and-true mainstays of modern technology?
- Biden warns Israel against Rafah attack without protecting civilians | BBC News
- Poppy Delevingne takes a 'heartbreaking' trip to Turkey shortly after 2023 earthquake
- US military strikes more missiles in Yemen
- BEYONC SIZE “ACT ii” ON TEXAS THEME WITH TWO NEW TRACKS
- Furman football player visit details
- Recap of the Best Fashion Trends from the 2024 Grammys – The Simmons Voice