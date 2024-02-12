Sophie Turner wore the ultimate revenge dress for her dating debut with Peregrine Pearson





Sophie Turner and British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson just made their public debut as a couple and I can't stop thinking about her outfit. The couple smiled for the cameras at Stanley Zhu's Year of the Dragon celebration at Dixie Queen in London on February 10. In the photo, Pearson and Turner posed with drinks in hand, wrapping one arm around the other. The 27-year-old Game Of Thrones The star looked stunning in a gray crop top and matching maxi skirt, with her blonde hair worn straight and tucked behind her ears. As for makeup, Turner opted for a mauve lip, subtle smoky eye and glowing skin, bringing the whole look together with a short black manicure. Next to her, Pearson looked dapper in a black suit and dragon-shaped pocket square. Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner attend Stanley Zhu's Year of the Dragon celebration on February 10, 2024. Dave Bennett/Getty Images Something about Turner's look definitely evokes Princess Diana's famous “revenge dress,” which the late Princess of Wales wore that same night as then-Prince Charles. admitted his infidelity on national television. Although Diana's little black dress didn't feature a bare midriff, there are multiple similarities between Turner's ensemble and the beloved royal's iconic Christina Stambolian cocktail dress, particularly their sweetheart necklines and gathers close to the body. Turner even completed her look with black pointed-toe Diana pumps. Princess Diana, in the Revenge dress from 1994. Tim Graham/Getty Images

