Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter 24 Day 1





Seleen Saleh New York Fashion Week officially kicked off with an array of aesthetics on the runways as well as the streets. Fashion editors, writers, off-duty models and influencers all flocked to town to watch the stylish and sometimes provocative shows of the Fall/Winter 2024 season. The stylish attendees who aren't afraid to speak their mind were photographed by our on-duty fashion photographer, Seleen Selah. Selah Marley, daughter of Bob Marley, was seen outside the Collina Strada show in a whimsical ensemble consisting of a knit hooded sweater dress with a plaid mohawk detail and a fuzzy yellow bag for a touch of color. Model Aaron Rose Phillip showed up to work just before the show in a look made for a pop of red. Her hoodie and bag were matching red while her skirt was flowy, white and satin, paired with platform UGG boots. Singer Oyinda showed up in an all-black look, but it wasn't even boring. She added textural elements like her fuzzy black shoes and played with proportions with her cropped zip-up hoodie and flowy velor pants. Fashion editor Naomi Elizee wore a checked boxer skirt from black label Dauan Jacaris and a graphic black tee under a blazer and tied her look together with a pair of black boots with eyelets. Model and artist Gabrielle Richardson came out to support Collina Strada in a hoodie and lace skirt from the brand in pastel pink colorways and a pair of brown leather boots that had a vintage touch to tie her outfit together. Telsha Anderson-Boone rocked an A$AP Rocky look in a long beige wool coat over a light-wash denim-on-denim ensemble, a black Bottega bag and a pair of black boots. To see the rest of these style guests from the NYFW Fall/Winter 2024 season, keep scrolling. 01 01

