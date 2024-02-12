In 2024, who are fashion shows for?





Ahead of New York Fashion Week Fall 2024, designers have clearly revisited their show strategies to better balance two imperative goals: attracting (and selling to) consumers and achieving business goals involving retailers, their own production schedules and the press .

For Tommy Hilfiger, who showed at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on Friday night, that meant abandoning the model to see and buy now on the catwalk anyway. While the models weaving between tables wore fall 2024 looks, many of those filling the seats wore styles currently available in stores. Among them: Jenna Lyons, TikToker Noah Beck and new brand ambassador Sofia Richie Grainge. The latter wore a head-to-toe Tommy look including a pink trench coat and a sweater draped over her shoulders.

This is an important decision, considering that Hilfiger helped pioneer see-now, buy-now and has stuck with the model since 2017. And that says a lot about the influence , or the absence of influence, of runway looks on consumer behavior. As has been widely pointed out, social media stars and their personal styles are now setting fashion trends. Tommy Hilfiger has only held one other fashion show since the pandemic began, in September 2022. While this week's show featured traditional models exclusively, with celebrities and ambassadors confined to seats, the The brand's 2022 fashion show lineup was packed with mega-influencers. They included Julia Fox, Amelia Gray, Lila Moss and Hari Nef. The looks, styled by the brand, offered little opportunity for personal style to shine through. It's worth noting that the company's revenue that quarter was down 4% year over year. See now, buy now will always be part of what we do, but the idea of ​​see now, buy now [were leveraging] The current situation is very different from what it was in the past, Hilfiger said last week. In the past you could see, now buy something on the runway while it was on the runway. But we think it's very important that influencers and celebrities wear the clothes available for sale or immediate purchase; you could see them wearing what they wear and go to tommy.com to buy them. Additionally, he said, “we have improved our entire collection. It takes a little longer to find everything, so we'd like to show it off and then deliver it a few months later. At her brand presentation held in Chelsea on Saturday, Alice + Olivia founder and creative director Stacey Bendet also spoke about intentionally separating the brand's official runway show for the season from its consumer targeting efforts. This season, denim, which featured heavily in the brand's fall 2023 presentation, was largely confined to the brand's influential guests. Katie Holmes, for example, wore the brand's Eric pleated jeans, which are currently available in stores. For the show, I wanted everything to be brighter and a bit sophisticated, and show more of the newness. [styles], said Bendet. But we do a lot of denim; our denim business is really big now. And in our [buyers] showroom features many of our staple denim styles and wide leg bell bottoms. Although he didn't host a fashion show, KidSupers Colm Dillane also created consumer and industry moments this fashion week, with events celebrating his brand's new Brooklyn headquarters, from an area of ​​10,000 square feet. Throughout the day on Saturday, members of the brand community who had reserved tickets were able to attend, among other sessions, a workshop on screen printing or a roundtable discussion on how to turn buzz into business. But by 8 p.m., the space became an invitation-only gala for attendees, including members of the press. Jgermeister sponsored the bar, while salsa dancers provided the entertainment. For these things, we can't have everyone come, which is less fun, Dillane said last week, about the gala. As for the community portion of the day, he planned to post an Instagram to announce the day's events. He did it the day before and each session reached maximum capacity. Among those seeking to appease both target segments was Phillip Lim. On Friday, before opening the presentation to the weekend audience, he gave regular visitors a first look at his brand's fall 2024 collection. As the trend gains traction, it has a transformative effect on fashion week. But for some young creators, this is nothing new. Backstage after his show Sunday night, Christian Cowan said his buyers are a key part of all his shows. This one, in particular, took place in front of a mix of editors, celebrities including The Real Housewives of New York cast members Bella Thorne, and fans of the brand. My buyer informs what I create, Cowan said. I watch over and over again what the ladies who buy our clothes buy. I want to extend this [world] for them and give them more options of what they like. Cowans' signature star pattern, repeated on the podium, was reflected in the appearance of the participants seated in the room.

