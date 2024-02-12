Four thrift stores near Stony Brook University for a day on the town – The Statesman

Fashion
Four thrift stores near Stony Brook University for a day on the town
Thrift stores have become a popular alternative to purchasing direct from fashion retailers. Originally, its main objective was to provide affordable clothing while sometimes raising money for charitable causes such as homeless shelters. However, saving has recently become more general public through social media, promoting sustainability by extending the life cycle of existing clothing and reducing demand for the production of new items.
There are a handful of thrift stores near Stony Brook University, offering an opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying a fun day on the town.
Hope Springs Second Chance Everlasting Shop
Just steps from the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Station, the Hope Springs Eternal Second Chance boutique offers a wide range of items, including accessories and furniture.
According to their website, the flea market supports House of Hope Ministriesa non-profit organization dedicated to providing[ing] compassionate, comprehensive and competent care for the poor, the marginalized and the wounded among us.
There are some inviting clothing displays outside the store, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. As you venture inside, you'll find charming sections, like the one with bookcases filled with board games and plenty of racks of matching and ornate tableware.
A limited but high-quality men's and women's clothing selection area is tucked away in one corner of the store. For a wider choice, buyers can explore the tent area beyond the rear exit. A lot of the clothes are wardrobe staples, but the mix also contains some distinctive pieces.
Not every item has a price, but after asking the staff, the price range is quite affordable, with many clothes under $10.
Savers is a for-profit thrift store franchise with several locations on Long Island. The two closest locations to the university are Holbrook, about a 20-minute drive, or Medford, a 30-minute drive.
Savers offers a wide selection of clothing for men, women and children, as well as many household items such as tableware and bedding. Savers offers occasional sale discounts and some of the lowest prices, with many items listed below $10.
The store is well organized by clothing type and size. New additions to the clothing racks occur throughout the day, but the best selection can be found when the store opens before the afternoon rush. Overall, Savers is a great place for those looking for everyday essentials and workwear on a budget.
This little consignment store in Port Jefferson feels like stepping into your mother or grandmother's vintage closet. Conveniently located in the village of Port Jefferson and accessible by University shuttlethe store offers an eclectic assortment of accessories, fur coats, handbags, tableware and ornaments.
Although the clothing selection is mostly crammed into a compact back room, it has the most unique finds of any store on this list. Pattern Finders caters primarily to women's clothing and many items start at $20. The selection offers trendy pieces, as well as prom and evening dresses.
During my visit, the merchant fostered a welcoming atmosphere by chatting with customers and demonstrating great knowledge of the store's contents, offering the best recommendations. If you're looking for vintage or trendy pieces to add to your wardrobe or gift to a friend, Pattern Finders is a great place to stop.
Island Thrift is a great one-stop shop with a wide variety of clothing and household items. The Centereach location is a 15-minute drive from campus. From shelves filled with books, vinyls and CDs to various household items, such as lighting fixtures and charming antique tableware, even window shopping is enjoyable.
The store primarily specializes in clothing, offering any item or accessory from head to toe. Notably, the store offers many professional outfits and plus size clothing.
Although very tidy, first-time visitors may feel overwhelmed by the amount of clothing available. Be prepared to spend a good part of your day there if you plan to browse all or even most of the shelves.
Although prices may resemble the higher second-hand prices found in New York, most items are under $30. The unique sales system offers different discounts depending on the days of the week, indicated by the cash registers, to get the best value for money.
Accustomed to New York prices which can exceed $30 for a basic t-shirt, I was pleasantly surprised to find that thrift stores on Long Island were more affordable. Saving can be a hit or miss experience. After a few visits, I found unique items like a vintage blazer and a floral fleece jacket in these boutiques. I especially cherish these items in my wardrobe because they are closely linked to fond memories of thrift shopping with friends.
If you're looking for a fun activity, thrifting solo or with others at these local stores is a great way to add basics to your wardrobe and experiment with new styles at an affordable, sustainable price.
