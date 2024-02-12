Fashion
Cucculelli Shaheen brings modern glamor to New York Fashion Week with statement, heavily embroidered dresses balanced by natural beauty.
Cuccilelli Shaheen presented her fall 24 collection during New York Fashion Week.
The parade presentation took place at the New York Supreme Court, located between Worth and Pearl streets in downtown Manhattan.
Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife design duo Anthony Cuccilelli and Anna Rose Shaheen, the luxury couture brand is known for its intricate beading, lush embroidery, effortless silhouettes and subversive edge.
To complement and not compete with the buzzworthy fads, A-list makeup artist Moani Lee created a soft, simple, glowing beauty look focused on luminous skin.
Moani brought her vision to life using Kjaer Weis Beautiful Hydration Serum, The Beautiful Oil, The Beautiful Eye Balm and Glow in Ravishing Cream to create beautiful, flawless, natural-looking skin.
“We wanted to tie the whole look together and really focus on the skin, which I think is the heart of the Kjaer Weis brand,” says the makeup artist.
The luxury brand has been worn by major Hollywood stars
Barely-there makeup was complemented by soft, natural hairstyles
To get the look:
Start by prepping the skin with Kjaer Weis Beautiful Hydration Serum and massage into the skin, followed by The Beautiful Oil, to get very hydrated skin and let it sit for a few minutes.
Apply The Beautiful Eye Balm to the entire eye socket and leave to act.
Then apply Kjaer Weis liquid foundation and concealer to give skin a luminous, natural glow.
Add a touch of Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Reverence (for lighter skin), Sun Touched (for darker skin), then add Ravishing Cream Glow (for lighter skin), Lustrous Cream Glow (for darker skin ) on top of the cheekbones for extra shine. , under the brow bone and in the inner corner of the eyes
Mix Ravishing and Reverence to give a watercolor finish
Add a touch of Kjaer Weis cream blush in Happy to give a rosy finish on a warmer skin tone.
Lightly set the face with Kjaer Weis Translucent Powder to make the skin stand out and look as clear as possible.
EYES
Apply Kjaer Weis Eyeshadow in Illuminated (for lighter skin), Ember (for darker skin) and blend into the eye socket to create a soft halo mist.
EYEBROWS
Use Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Eye Balm applied to brows as a moisturizing, clear brow gel.
LIP
Using Kjaer Weis Lip Liner, create a neat Cupid's bow and a thinner upper lip.
