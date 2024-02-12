Fashion
Beyonc oozes cowgirl chic in a black crystal-covered D&G mini dress and bolo tie after driving fans crazy by announcing a country album and releasing TWO new singles
And Beyonc, who released the album's first two singles on the same night, was truly in her cowgirl days as she posed for a series of Western-inspired shots.
The 42-year-old singer, who attended the championship football game with her husband Jay-Z and their children, looked incredible in a Dolce & Gabbana look.
Beyonc showed off her famous curves in a custom plunging mini dress fully embroidered with Swarovski crystal lace side panels.
Keeping with the theme, the Break My Soul hitmaker accessorized with a bolo tie and a pair of black thigh-high boots.
Beyoncé sent her fan base into a frenzy by teasing new music in her $30 million Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Beyoncé, who released the album's first two singles on the same night, was truly in her cowgirl days as she posed for a series of Western-inspired shots.
The 42-year-old singer, who attended the championship football game with her husband Jay-Z and their children, looked incredible in a Dolce & Gabbana look.
Beyonc wore her platinum blonde locks in big, bouncy curls and opted for total glamor with a bronze makeup palette.
The mother of three, who shares children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z, then added a wool coat, stylish sunglasses and, of course, a black cowboy hat.
The photos were taken at the Wynn Las Vegas before the game, where its multimillion-dollar commercial aired.
Beyoncé moved through different characters in the minute-long commercial, attempting to “break the internet” with over-the-top performances.
And just like she did eight years ago, the Grammy-winning musician wowed her fans by releasing two new singles.
While she announced an upcoming album, a country-genre follow-up to 2022's Renaissance, she also released two new singles in tandem.
Beyoncé shared the full Verizon ad online and wrote in a caption: “@verizon #ad.”
She followed the post with another video that showed her driving an old yellow taxi through a desert.
The Texas license plate on the vehicle read “HOLD 'EM.”
Beyonc showed off her famous curves in a custom plunging mini dress fully embroidered with lace side panels with Swarovski crystals
She attended the event with husband Jay-Z, 54, and daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six.
The doting father was pictured posing with their two daughters on the pitch before the match.
The scene opened with Knowles turning the ignition key with a red fishnet gloved hand.
The photo then cut to her stepping on the gas while wearing a white sandal that showed off a red pedicure.
Eventually, a group of older men, dressed in country-inspired clothing, appeared with perplexed expressions on their faces.
One of them slowly pointed to a billboard, which featured an exaggerated caricature of Beyoncé wearing red cowboy boots, lingerie and a cowboy hat.
As she lay on her side, she raised a flailing hand, and in black letters on a yellow background were the words “Texas Hold 'Em.”
Beyonce surprised fans by teasing upcoming new music as she stunned in a Verizon Super Bowl ad on Sunday
The music icon evolved through different characters in the one-minute commercial
The singer, who has hinted at the direction of her new music with recent country-inspired looks, showed off her slim waist, wearing a silver bikini top and tiny heart-shaped metal bottoms attached to a belt in the new cover of his song.
His license plate bore the name of his new single
Bluesy guitar notes from the first notes of his new song played before the screen faded to black with “act ii, 3.29” appearing in the same white font used to promote his wildly successful Renaissance album.
Fan reactions to the music on social media have been swift, with fans of the one-of-a-kind artist, known collectively as Beehive, taking to X and other platforms.
One person used a photo of NeNe Leakes in a post on X and wrote: “Beyonce said to drop the new music and they are still playing this.” [Super Bowl] game as if nothing had happened ??'
Singer Kesha even joined in the discourse, writing in a post: “BEYONCE?!!!!!!!! »
Someone else shared a photo of Beyoncé dancing at a previous concert and said: “GIRL F**K THIS FOOTBALL GAME BEYONCE IS COMING BACK.”
Another ardent supporter of the beauty said she knew the star was up to something.
“I'm like, Bey DOESN'T do commercials, what is she running?” the person wrote, adding a crying and laughing emoji.
She also shared black and white art from the other single, 16 Carriages, which sees her wearing a western shirt and cowboy hat.
The singer, who has hinted at the direction of her new music with recent country-inspired looks, showed off her slim waist, wearing a silver bikini top and tiny heart-shaped metal bottoms attached to a belt in the new cover of his song.
At Texas Hold 'Em, she croons: “It's not Texas / It's not hold 'em / So we play our cards, down, down, down.”
'I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you/Come pour me some sugar, honey too/It's a real boogie and a real hoedown/Don't be an ab****, come drop it on the floor now , woo, ha.'
Meanwhile, in 16 Carriages, the singer returns to the difficulties of life.
'Sixteen cars drive away/ As I watch them drive with my dreams in the distance/ As the summer sun sets on a holy night/ On a long back road I fight back all the tears.'
'It's been thirty-eight summers and I'm not in my bed/At the back of the bus and a berth with the group/Overworked and overwhelmed/I could cook, clean, but I still won't fold/I'm still working on my life, you know.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13073399/Beyonc-oozes-cowgirl-chic-black-crystal-covered-D-G-mini-dress-bolo-tie-sending-fans-wild-announcing-country-album-dropping-TWO-new-singles.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maui high school football team honored at Super BowlExBulletin
- Beyonc oozes cowgirl chic in a black crystal-covered D&G mini dress and bolo tie after driving fans crazy by announcing a country album and releasing TWO new singles
- Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex ends lower; midcaps, smallcaps are bleeding; investors lose over 7 lakh crore in a day
- China and the end of the American dream
- US soldier dies in non-combat incident at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait
- Biden campaign joins TikTok even as administration warns of national security concerns with app
- Intermittent fasting: what is it, how does it work – and is it right for you? | Diets and dieting
- Defense minister and two former governors vie for Indonesian presidency
- Revolut launches travel eSIM phone plans in UK
- Voices from Bollywood and beyond condemn propaganda film 'Article 370' – Kashmir Media Service
- Fraser-McGurk in line for T20I debut, Agar called
- Cucculelli Shaheen brings modern glamor to New York Fashion Week with statement, heavily embroidered dresses balanced by natural beauty.