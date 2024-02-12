Beyonc oozes cowgirl chic in a black crystal-covered D&G mini dress and bolo tie after driving fans crazy by announcing a country album and releasing TWO new singles

She sent her fan base into a frenzy by teasing new music in its $30 million Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

And Beyonc, who released the album's first two singles on the same night, was truly in her cowgirl days as she posed for a series of Western-inspired shots.

The 42-year-old singer, who attended the championship football game with her husband Jay-Z and their children, looked incredible in a Dolce & Gabbana look.

Beyonc showed off her famous curves in a custom plunging mini dress fully embroidered with Swarovski crystal lace side panels.

Keeping with the theme, the Break My Soul hitmaker accessorized with a bolo tie and a pair of black thigh-high boots.

Beyonc wore her platinum blonde locks in big, bouncy curls and opted for total glamor with a bronze makeup palette.

The mother of three, who shares children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z, then added a wool coat, stylish sunglasses and, of course, a black cowboy hat.

The photos were taken at the Wynn Las Vegas before the game, where its multimillion-dollar commercial aired.

Beyoncé moved through different characters in the minute-long commercial, attempting to “break the internet” with over-the-top performances.

And just like she did eight years ago, the Grammy-winning musician wowed her fans by releasing two new singles.

While she announced an upcoming album, a country-genre follow-up to 2022's Renaissance, she also released two new singles in tandem.

Beyoncé shared the full Verizon ad online and wrote in a caption: “@verizon #ad.”

She followed the post with another video that showed her driving an old yellow taxi through a desert.

The Texas license plate on the vehicle read “HOLD 'EM.”

She attended the event with husband Jay-Z, 54, and daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six.

The doting father was pictured posing with their two daughters on the pitch before the match.

The scene opened with Knowles turning the ignition key with a red fishnet gloved hand.

The photo then cut to her stepping on the gas while wearing a white sandal that showed off a red pedicure.

Eventually, a group of older men, dressed in country-inspired clothing, appeared with perplexed expressions on their faces.

One of them slowly pointed to a billboard, which featured an exaggerated caricature of Beyoncé wearing red cowboy boots, lingerie and a cowboy hat.

As she lay on her side, she raised a flailing hand, and in black letters on a yellow background were the words “Texas Hold 'Em.”

Beyonce surprised fans by teasing upcoming new music as she stunned in a Verizon Super Bowl ad on Sunday

The music icon evolved through different characters in the one-minute commercial

The singer, who has hinted at the direction of her new music with recent country-inspired looks, showed off her slim waist, wearing a silver bikini top and tiny heart-shaped metal bottoms attached to a belt in the new cover of his song.

His license plate bore the name of his new single

Bluesy guitar notes from the first notes of his new song played before the screen faded to black with “act ii, 3.29” appearing in the same white font used to promote his wildly successful Renaissance album.

Fan reactions to the music on social media have been swift, with fans of the one-of-a-kind artist, known collectively as Beehive, taking to X and other platforms.

One person used a photo of NeNe Leakes in a post on X and wrote: “Beyonce said to drop the new music and they are still playing this.” [Super Bowl] game as if nothing had happened ??'

Singer Kesha even joined in the discourse, writing in a post: “BEYONCE?!!!!!!!! »

Someone else shared a photo of Beyoncé dancing at a previous concert and said: “GIRL F**K THIS FOOTBALL GAME BEYONCE IS COMING BACK.”

Another ardent supporter of the beauty said she knew the star was up to something.

“I'm like, Bey DOESN'T do commercials, what is she running?” the person wrote, adding a crying and laughing emoji.

She also shared black and white art from the other single, 16 Carriages, which sees her wearing a western shirt and cowboy hat.

At Texas Hold 'Em, she croons: “It's not Texas / It's not hold 'em / So we play our cards, down, down, down.”

'I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you/Come pour me some sugar, honey too/It's a real boogie and a real hoedown/Don't be an ab****, come drop it on the floor now , woo, ha.'

Meanwhile, in 16 Carriages, the singer returns to the difficulties of life.

'Sixteen cars drive away/ As I watch them drive with my dreams in the distance/ As the summer sun sets on a holy night/ On a long back road I fight back all the tears.'

'It's been thirty-eight summers and I'm not in my bed/At the back of the bus and a berth with the group/Overworked and overwhelmed/I could cook, clean, but I still won't fold/I'm still working on my life, you know.