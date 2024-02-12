Travis Kelce's best looks off the court





Travis Kelce is known to many as the dynamic tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. But for many others, he is Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Since Travis' rise to the forefront of the public consciousness, we've been closely following what the footballer and podcast host does next. This is particularly true of his style. Kelce has established himself as one of the most stylish men of the 2020s, joining the ranks of many athletes, like Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James, as a formidable force in men's fashion. Whether he's carrying Louis Vuitton luggage or sporting (hehe, get it) the latest indie designer, he always looks his best. If there's one thing we know about Travis Kelce, it's that this man is confident in his masculinity and he's not afraid to be bold. His personality, including his extroversion and charisma, certainly plays into his fashion choices, which prove that he's not afraid of unique cuts or bright colors. At 6’5″ tall, it’s no wonder Travis looks good in just about everything. Here are some of Travis' best looks to date. Image: Instagram / @killatrav Travis Kelce in a Santa Hat Travis has no problem dressing up for Christmas. He's wearing a Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket, a white sweater and… a Santa hat. Image: Getty Travis Kelce's brown suit SNL When Taylor made her highly anticipated return to Saturday Night LiveTravis Kelce made a special appearance, dapper in a brown suit. Image: Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the SNL afterparty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023. Image: Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go out to dinner Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go out to dinner at the Waverly Inn in New York on October 15, 2023. Image: Getty Travis Kelce wears a brown plaid suit Another day, another Louis Vuitton bag and another trendy suit. Image: Instagram / @killatrav Travis Kelce in a graphic sweater and Nike sneakers Low-key obsessed with this sweater. The one we would steal from our boyfriends, that's for sure. Image: Instagram / @killatrav Travis Kelce in Louis Vuitton It's a statement look for Kelce in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Photo taken around November 2023, according to Kelce's IG. Image: Getty Travis Kelce's slogan t-shirt This combination of slogan tee, striped pants and green shoes is a winner for us. This cut was worn on September 30, 2023 at the start of his relationship with Taylor Swift. Image: Getty Travis Kelce in a Plaid Jacket and Fluffy, Textured Pants Travis Kelce arrives before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023.

