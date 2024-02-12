Karan Johar explains why his mother Hiroo didn't dress in purple for Yash-Roohi's birthday: I don't want to look like a baingan | Bollywood News





Filmmaker Karan Johar is a doting single father to his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The kids turned seven on February 7 and Karan had recently thrown a lavish party to celebrate the same. Looking through the photos he shared, we learned that the party had a “purple stain” theme, but Karan JoharHiroo Johar's mother refused to join because she did not want to “look like a baingan (brinjal)” at her age. Karan often addressed his mother as “the forever strength of our family and being a motherly figure to Yash & Roohi”. But in a recent interview with TimesNow, Karan Johar admitted that even though he and the kids happily donned purple costumes, mother Hiroo adamantly refused. She said he had no interest in looking like a 'baingan' (brinjal) at his age. “My mom effortlessly belongs to the cool school. She knows exactly what is right and what is wrong. And nothing in the world will make him do what his heart and mind consider wrong. She made sure I stayed grounded. Now she is making sure that Yash and Roohi are not too pampered,” shared Karan. He added: “When my friends compliment me on how well-behaved the twins are, I tell them to redirect their compliments to the right person. I have no idea how I would raise the twins without my mother. Karan Johar shared several photos and videos from his children's birthday party. On Sunday, Karan shared a series of photos and wrote, “I'm going through a purple zone!!!! My world. The idea of ​​balloons is more than decoration to me, they have always represented joy, celebration and a magical feeling of happiness. My first film is full of them and even now, my inner child comes alive when I have them with me. Am I so happy that I passed on my joy of balloons to my twins who overreact with them as much as I do. Thank you @ekalakhani for always dressing the family and to @sheldon.santos for being there to capture our moments and the biggest hug to my kids favorite and all our silent pillars @len5bm. Earlier, Karan had posted a video from the party and captioned it, “Roohi & Yash in their chocolate factory!!! Filled with an abundance of love, laughter, celebration and pure gratitude. They truly grow faster than you can ever imagine and understand. Big big biggg thanks to @meghakulchandani (@the.popcorn.company) who just made everything a dreamland – it’s always such a pleasure working with the best! On the children's birthday, the father shared a post, accompanied by the caption: “Happiest birthday to the brightest rays of sunshine (x2) of my life! My life has changed forever, for the better with both of you entering it with your goofy and adorable laughs, your unabashed boldness towards ME and of course – an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change…grow but never change! And thank you to my mother, who is forever the strength of our family… and who is a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! I love you forever mom. Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy in 2017. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/karan-johar-shares-why-his-mom-hiroo-did-not-dress-in-purple-for-yash-roohis-birthday-i-dont-want-to-look-like-a-baingan-9157016/

