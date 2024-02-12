Daniella Kallmeyers' designs are lesbian chic, for everyone





Daniella Kallmeyer has been putting women in costumes since the debut of her Kallmeyer brand in 2012. It took that long for the rest of the fashion world to fall in love with her. We've been doing this since day one, said Ms. Kallmeyer, who has been designing clothing for 15 years. years. Just let women wear suits. It's a uniform, men can wear uniforms. Men have these signals and identifiers that are part of a dress code. The tailoring is what the brand is known for. Actress Sarita Choudhury wore a Kallmeyer zebra print trench coat on And Just Like That. She was also photographed after the Kallmeyer Spring 2024 show in September wearing pleated black pants and a white shirt with a long pointed collar.

The feminine aspect of her clothes is always so hidden, never obvious, Ms. Choudhury wrote in an email.

Queen Latifah was dressed as Kallmeyer for an October cover of T: The New York Times Style Magazine. Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Weisz, Christie Turlington and Chloe Fineman have also worn the brand.

As I write this, I go to work in a Kallmeyer sweater, jacket and belt hahahaha, Ms. Fineman, a Saturday Night Live cast member, wrote in an email. She went on to praise several pieces she owns: jeans, cropped sweaters, blazers and a trench coat, adding, “At the end of the day, I'm really, really happy to no longer wear pants. tracksuit at work. The queer community, of which Ms. Kallmeyer is a part, has adopted this label. Kate McKinnon wore a hot pink Kallmeyer custom vest and pants, a departure for a line with a largely dark color palette for the Barbie press tour and while hosting Saturday Night Live. Ms. Kallmeyer sewed a patch inside the costume that said Gay Barbie, a gesture widely shared on the Internet.

There are plans to eventually expand to men's clothing, but some men, like interior designer Colin King, have already purchased the existing collections. “I feel like people are coming to us now to complain,” Kallmeyer said. Once I have their attention, I'm like, let me show you the perfect t-shirt I have. There are plenty of blazers and pants, but also fringed suede jackets, bias-cut silk skirts that fall to the ground, chunky cotton knit sweaters and loose-fitting jeans. There are knitted t-shirts and tank tops that can be worn in different combinations. They're quite nice, feminine and very Carolyn Bessette, Ms. Kallmeyer said, but when you layer them on top of each other, it suddenly becomes like Helmut Lang from the '90s. What's cool, she added, is to take tailoring and say to yourself: How does the tailor make us a dress? Or what is fitted jeans so that you still feel comfortable even when you are more relaxed,

Ms. Kallmeyer, 37, was born in South Africa, but her family moved to Maryland when she was young. After high school, she moved to London to attend the London College of Fashion, where she received her BFA, and worked at Alexander McQueen.

She thought she would stay in London, but her grandmother, to whom she was close, fell ill, and in 2009 Ms. Kallmeyer moved to the Riverdale neighborhood in the Bronx to live with her. I came back during the biggest hiring freeze in the fashion industry, she said. I would go into interviews and people would say, “You’re our McQueen girl,” but we don’t have any money. So I did a lot of freelancing. She has worked for Proenza Schouler and Alice + Olivia. “I was a little disappointed in the fashion industry because it was really a moment in fashion that I didn't identify with,” she said. It was around 2010, and there were peplums and fit-and-flare dresses, mismatched prints, leather patches on everything, and extremely long cardigans. You couldn't get a reasonably priced white shirt without a diamond button or ruffle on the placket. It was a difficult time for someone discovering homosexuality through fashion. Ms. Kallmeyer also didn't feel like her interests were being met by traditional brands like Brunello Cucinelli. Or even The Row, founded a few years earlier. The alternative, she said, was ultra-high-end luxury. Three years later, with $7,000 in savings, she launched her own collection. I was like, that's enough money, right? All I have to do now is create this collection and sell it,” she says with a laugh. But it sold. In 2019, after a series of successful trunk shows, she opened a pop-up store on a then-obscure block of Orchard Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side, near her studio.

The pop-up was across the street from esthetician Christine Chin. When I opened, my customer was the kind of woman who comes every four weeks because she has a standing appointment at Christine's, Ms. Kallmeyer said. The pop-up eventually became a permanent store.

Ms. Kallmeyer wants to address the topic of high-profile female designers and their perceived lack in the fashion world. I'm not afraid to do it at all, she said. I'm not here to say what's wrong with male designers. Historically, we've received so much incredible transformative fashion from male designers, and it's certainly sparked a conversation, but I could talk for days about why there's a different feeling in clothes when women wear them. design. In her design process, Ms. Kallmeyer thinks about things like how can we gesture differently when we wear certain clothes? How can we sit or stand? How to pose when our pockets are deeper? How can we walk down the street when our coat blows behind us in a particular way? And do we feel proud and strong? “I have the added benefit of being a queer woman who creates without the male gaze in mind and really thinks about how women love each other and what makes us feel good,” she said. declared. Her goal, as a designer and a woman who dresses herself, is to have a code-switching wardrobe. Ms Kallmeyer said: The person you are on a Friday afternoon is the same person you are when you go to your friends' wedding and the same person you are when you have drinks and the same person you are when you present your pitch in a conference room.

