Fashion
Nepal's national costume and other highlights from New York Fashion Week
It's freezing in New York right now, with temperatures in the single digits. However, nothing stops fashion week.
As guests attempt to navigate the city streets while dressed for possible snow flurries, a nod to the determination of everyone involved.
With shows from Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung having already taken place, The National brings together the best so far.
Prabal Gurung
This season, Prabal Gurung embraced his Nepali heritage by draping tops, dresses and coats echoing guniyo cholo, the national costume of women in Nepal. Now with a chic update, the collection featured tons of shearling fabric caught subtly around the waist or gathered into unexpected volume on one sleeve.
A powder blue shiny satin trench coat and dark oxblood shearling dress had a scarf slung over the opposite shoulder that trailed almost to the floor. The same draped effect appeared in the form of a poorly buttoned pale blue coat over a lilac pantsuit. New and stylish, this was Gurung at his best.
Tommy Hilfiger
Returning to New York after a two-year absence, Tommy Hilfiger has doubled down on the preppy wardrobe essential he practically invented, revitalizing it with a bit of Manhattan chic.
The rugby shirt, a staple of every Hilfiger customer, arrived oversized with an elongated collar, evolving it into something much dressier, especially when worn under a loose-fitting blazer and below-the-knee skirt. It also appeared under a crew-neck mini dress and again paired with loose chinos, a caramel sweater and a floor-skimming blue coat.
The varsity jacket was also oversized and slipped off the shoulder. By returning to its roots both physically and metaphorically, Hilfiger made New York prep clothes cool.
Altuzarra
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of his brand, Joseph Altuzarra delivered a show of beautiful simplicity. Anchored by well-cut pieces and an explosive beaded slip dress, the show was aimed at women who crave substance and simplicity.
A white sweater adorned with black harlequin diamonds was worn tucked into a pleated leather midi skirt, and a knitted Arran sweater adorned with scattered tonal sequins was worn with a black sequinned straight skirt.
The soft folds of Pierrot collars were a unifying element, seen in knitted periwinkle on a wool dress, with black chiffon peeking out from the neck and cuffs of a peacoat, and a soft cream ruffle on a mustard duffel coat. Many looks included knitted jodhpurs wrapped around the calves, while looser coats had long storm flaps at the back, both a nod to the designers' love of horseback riding.
Khaité
Cult favorite Khaite literally delivered a vibe. On a poorly lit runway, models emerged from the darkness like apparitions. What could be seen in the clothing, however, was an interesting play on volume, with shiny leather jackets stretching to the knees and flowing tops and skirts falling around the body in loose folds.
One dress, in smoky cadet blue wool, had its own hood, while another look mixed a tuxedo-style collared blouse in crinkled silk and draped over an elegant leather pencil skirt cut almost to the hip. Worn with thigh-high boots, it looked fabulous.
Christian Cowan
As a brand that embraces all shapes on its runway, Christian Cowan paid homage to its Upper East Side customers this season. Fittingly, the casting reflects this, from the standard skinny teenagers to the fifty-somethings who actually buy the clothes, all sporting Jackie-O-style bouffant wigs.
Cowan is all about fun, and that came through loud and clear, from the opening look of a mini tank top with a skirt made of streams of sequins, to a strapless mini dress with its own cape. 'on the ground also completely covered in glitter.
Amid the sequins, there were also some serious cuts, like strapless corset dresses in bias-cut ticking and a series of high-shine satin sheath dresses, cut on the bias, backless and adorned with marabou feathers.
Helmut Lang
Peter Do has revealed his second collection for Helmut Lang, building further on the careful tailoring that he and the house he helms are known for. The opening look was a shirt and pants set that appeared to be made of bubble wrap, and this intriguing material appeared throughout the show.
The show was a mix of men's and women's clothing. The men had the best coats, almost every look consisted of several warm layers, but the women had the best fit. A wool trapeze dress arrived with a double hem with a lighter silk lining peeking out and was worn over straight trousers, while another gray wool straight tabbard was mixed with skintight shiny PVC trousers.
