This fleece-lined sweater is the best shirt for cold people





HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made through links on this page. Each item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Price and availability are subject to change. If you could turn your freezing body into a toasty little furnace for just $35, why wouldn't you? A few years ago, I was browsing the men's clothing section (one of my favorite places to find oversized items for women) when I saw the most comfortable waffle henley I'd ever seen. It was soft as a cloud and lined with plush sherpa fleece, and it came in a handful of forest hues that a lumberjack might wear. I loved everything about it. The label, however, gave me pause. It was made by Coleman, the company that makes outdoor barbecues? Yes, that's the one. The best thing about this shirt is that it can turn me, the coldest person in a given room, into a virtual body heat generator. One of the reasons it's so warm is because the sherpa fleece is bonded to the waffle knit, making it windproof to keep the cold out. I dare say I sometimes sweat in my Coleman shirt if I push the boundaries of physical activity beyond sitting. It doesn't require anything underneath (in fact, I caution you against it) to continue to increase body heat. It is available in five colors: heather black, heather copper, hunter green, heather indigo and heather port in men's sizes from medium to XXL. I found the men's size medium to have a perfectly oversized fit on my frame 59, women's size 4. My brother 6 1 of the same general build wears the large one. And we were both hotter than ever before. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and a fairly modest (but mostly glowing) number of reviews, some of which compare quality at LL Bean, where you can buy a very similar shirt for more than double the price of this one. Check out what some Amazon reviewers are saying below, or just scroll down to get it for yourself and spend the rest of the winter in insulated comfort. I hate the cold, but this shirt makes it bearable. It's very soft with the Sherpa lining and even blocks the wind. I bought an extra large size so I could wear it over another shirt. I don't need to wear a jacket or coat with it. Kent Cat The first thing I noticed was the quality of the product. It looks nice and it's nice. The small pocket gives it a superior look and the sleeves are lined with sherpa as well as the rest of the shirt. I bought one for my husband and one for my adult son. They loved them! Christine L. The outer fabric is substantial, as is the lining. It's been through five or six laundry cycles; it washed like a champ and no shrinkage is apparent (wash on low, medium dryer setting). The color stayed true – or faded so little that we didn't notice it at all. Crow Meris I love this as a winter layer. I work outside, and it's warm, well made, and even stays warm if slightly humid. I bought several Amazon Customer

