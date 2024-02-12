Fashion
Opinion article | Television has a lasting influence on fashion
Since its inception, television has been a kind of in-house stylist, always active and pro bono, shaping the way America dresses and inviting us to go out and shop.
In 1953, Lucille Ball launched the $18 billion maternity clothing industry when she refused to hide her pregnancy in I Love Lucy. When disco ruled the 70s, we went dancing five nights a week, taking inspiration from Soul Train. In the '80s, women found reassurance that more is more on the TV series Dynasty, while male lawyers yearned to ditch their pinstripes for the sherbet-colored linen jackets Don Johnson wore on Miami Vice.
And has there ever been anyone whose passion for shopping triggered more food cravings than Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, on Sex and the City?
While television has historically held a monopoly on style direction, there is no doubt that in recent years platforms like Instagram have become extremely influential among buyers. But in the age of social media, the power of television over how we perceive fashion, beauty and style remains strong. It's why Tory Burch kept selling Kerry Washington's white double-breasted trench coat for seven seasons of Scandal, and how the voluminous pink tulle Molly Goddard dress Jodie Comer wore in Killing Eve became the go-to costume Chicest Halloween of 2018.
As I explain in my recent book, Dressing the Part: Televisions Most Stylish Shows, the key to television's power lies in the difference between fashion and costume design. Social media influencers, mostly young and tech-savvy, are eager to give advice and adept at selling products. And usually, things are going great for them, as their incessant selfies attest, but what do you know about these influencers other than their adorable, superficial adoration?
Even when costume design requires the intense magic of tailoring, its inspiration is always rooted in the definition of character. We don't see Burch's white trench coat belted around an opaque mannequin or selfie snapper. This trench tops the uniform of a fierce, wickedly intelligent, take-no-prisoners, leaving-my-track lawyer, who now corrects the recklessness of others. And when Kerry Washington, the rest of the cast, and costume designer Lyn Paolo live-tweeted about Olivia Popes' on-screen outfits, it broke the internet, not just because women wanted a show-stopping trench coat , but because they hoped to have fierce confidence in it. the fixer may still be attached to the fabric.
Clever costumes give us an idea of who the wearer is before we even hear a word and are usually worn with some semblance of reality. Therefore, when viewers begin to admire or even like a character, they begin to repeat their idols' catchphrases, adopt their body language, and start searching for clothes that help them dress accordingly.
Identification + style = transfer. That's why Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes' smashing series about love among the aristocracy at the start of the 19th century, with its deliberately modern take on period clothing, its punchy musical soundtrack and its casting, hairstyles and color-blind makeup, generated double- and triple-digit increases. online searches for corset dresses, velvet empire dresses, cropped men's blazers, opera-length gloves and military jackets, all of which are appearing on red carpets this season.
And who couldn't see a direct line from RuPauls Drag Race to Timothe Chalamet in a red sequinned backless jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival; Dwayne Johnson in a pink satin tuxedo at the Oscars; and Justin Timberlake in a chunky pearl necklace on Saturday Night Live.
It's been 20 years since Friends stopped production, and yet millions of women are still getting their hair cut into a Rachel, not necessarily to look more like Jennifer Aniston, but so that maybe, hopefully, they wouldn't- It wouldn't be charming if one could attract such nice besties. like hers? Instagram offers you subscribers. Facebook pretends you have friends. The storytelling power of television tricks you into believing it’s possible. And it's worth dressing up.
Hal Rubenstein is the author of Dressing the Part: Americas Most Stylish Shows.
The views expressed in opinion articles are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The fashion business.
How to Submit an Opinion Article: The fashion business accepts opinion pieces on a wide range of topics. Suggested length is 700-1,000 words, but submissions of any reasonable length will be considered. All submissions must be original and proprietary to BoF. Submissions can be sent to [email protected]. Please include the opinion piece in the subject line and be sure to substantiate all claims. Given the volume of submissions we receive, we regret that we cannot respond to all emails.
