Grand Rapids Shop Hop promotes small business visibility for sustainable fashion – Grand Valley Lanthorn





AShop Hop An event to celebrate Valentine's Day will be held on South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Nine participating small businesses focus on sustainable fashion, like Second Atmospherea reimagined fashion brand. Shop Hop aims to create opportunities for people to shop locally, find unique clothing and support their local economy. Navigating sustainable products can be tricky. Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, co-founder of Second Vibess, said making smart purchases is difficult in the current state of the clothing market. It's unfortunately difficult to be a conscious consumer in our society because so many things are unethical, Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick highlighted different ethical aspects of the difficulties, such as how some manufacturers' overseas supply chains raise labor law concerns. Many clothes are also made from cheap fibers, so the pieces are not made to last. Essentially, these items are born to end up in a landfill. This process has earned the name fast fashion, referring to the way clothing brands are able to produce large volumes of lower quality clothing in order to meet fast-moving trends. This promotes a maximalist culture for consumers where they buy with quantity in mind. New trends emerge every day and maximalist consumers will spend their money on whatever is new or cool at the moment. Trends are just repetitions of things that have already happened. We don't need anything new, Fitzpatrick said. Sustainable fashion shopping doesn't mean people have to change their wardrobe. It's about investing in high-quality clothing that will maintain its structure over time and building a wardrobe of reliable items. Events like the next Shop Hop encourage this change in consumer behavior. Shopping at small businesses in general also helps shift the fashion market away from fast fashion, as proceeds are donated to a local cause, with most clothing being made locally. Responsible shopping doesn't have to be expensive, which is a common misconception about small business boutiques or retail stores. When buying new, purchasing clothing made from natural fibers always contributes to fashion's mission of sustainability. Buying second-hand items can eliminate ethical dilemmas for buyers, since clothing is reused and avoided being sent to a landfill. Second-hand clothes don't have to come from a thrift store. Of course, there are repurposed clothing stores like Second Vibess that use fabrics and pieces from old clothing to create new pieces. Clothing can also be sourced from other second-hand sites. Apps like Poshmark, Depop, and Mercari serve as a platform for individuals to buy and sell second-hand items, including items other than clothing. Another easily accessible and popular way to recycle clothing is through social media. Social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook can be used to buy and sell old clothes. This is a good option for students because many exchanges can be done nearby and in person. When you shop at places like that (Shop Hop), you get clothes for less, and the other person can put that money toward their needs, like rent, said Alina Ladewig, a business student at the Grand Valley State University. Ladewig pointed out that events like the Shop-Hop offer students the opportunity to experience local shopping in a new way. Instead of visiting just one store, this encourages people to move from location to location and get a more comprehensive perspective on second-hand shopping. The Shop Hop event brings together vintage storefronts, boutiques and art galleries to create a community-centered event. For more information about the Shop-Hop event, visit @downtowngrinc on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lanthorn.com/103384/news/allendale/grand-rapids-shop-hop-promotes-small-businesses-visibility-for-sustainable-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos