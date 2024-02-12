The red dress collection concert





15 The brightest stars have come together in honor of the American Heart Association. The AHA hosted its annual Red Dress Collection concert, the signature event of the Go Red for Women campaign, held at the Appel Room in Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York. This event paid homage to the tradition of the Red Dress Collection fashion shows; it focuses on the importance of women's hearts and those affected by cardiovascular problems. Sherri Shepherd hosted the event. Guests in attendance included country star Mickey Guyton, who gave an incredible performance, and Damar Hamlin, cardiac arrest survivor and national ambassador for the American Heart Association. Talk about nostalgia! Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Brianne Howey from “Ginny and Georgia” and of course, the incredible Demi Lovato, who was the lead performer and slayed all her hits! His songs included Confident and Cool for the Summer, “Sky Scraper,” “Give Your Heart A Break,” and many more. Other celebrities who also walked the runway included Francia Raisa, Bellamy Young and Mira Sorvino, the star of Romy and Michele's high school reunion. It was a magical evening to remember, and for an incredible cause, the event was sponsored by KISS, who treated each guest to a goody bag filled with their products, including eyelashes, nails and hair tools. Discover resources to support women's heart health atGoRedforWomen.org.

