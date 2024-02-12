Usher Wears Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana to Super Bowl Halftime Show – Robb Report





Bailiff proved he could still sing a song, turn a gaze and do sit-ups at Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday. The 45-year-old superstar wore two dazzling ensembles to perform her biggest hits at the most-watched concert of the year. The custom outfits were designed by Dolce & Gabbana and Off-White respectively, with the help of a costume designer. Tanja Caldwellfashion director Brookelyn Stylesand creative director Aakomon Jones. D&G's opening look included a dramatic coat, cream suit and crisp white sneakers. About halfway through, Usher ditched the outer layers and revealed a bedazzled top. (Alicia Keys also took the stage in a sparkly red D&G jumpsuit.) Yeah! The singer said D&G's ability to execute such elaborate decorative details is part of what attracted him to the Italian brand. He also appreciated the fact that the designers knew how to create pieces for the stage. Introduce your personalized Dolce & Gabbana look. Eric Gay/AP “I really think that fabric and embellishment on clothing is something really unique and I wanted to have a bit of that,” he explained in a statement. Vogue interview. “It's great to have a partner who understands how to create something that literally works on stage, because you also have to make quick changes. It’s about having fabrics that work and flow. It's having integrated elements that release quickly and adapt to my movements. I have to be able to go in and out of it, and in a way that makes it look like something magical has happened on stage, just a blanket of feathers, and then the feathers release. Usher showing off his abs and the Jacquie Aiche necklace. PA/AP wire Usher then stripped down even more, showing off his abs and a 9-carat diamond Jacquie Aiche “U” necklace while cutting out shapes. He returned to the stage on roller skates in an eye-catching Off-White look. Inspired by the SS23 men's collection, the blue and black cut combines the cool and contemporary style of the streetwear brand with the American biker world. The five pieces, which included a leather biker jacket, knit turtleneck, undershirt, leather biker pants and matching gloves, were adorned with some 394,000 crystals that looked particularly dazzling under the stage lights . Usher also wore custom Jordan 4 sneakers designed by Shoe Surgeon. Usher's custom Off-White look. PA/AP wire Some football was also played on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 57th annual Super Bowl, with a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory. This is the Chief's third Super Bowl title in five years. Authors Rachel Cormack Digital Editor Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report. She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York… Learn more

