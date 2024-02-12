Best Super Bowl 2024 Celebrity Fashion





We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article. 1 Taylor Swift Christopher Polk // Getty Images Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl and watched her boyfriend Kelce win the game by wearing a black Dion Lee crochet top and 2 Taylor Swift Harry Comment // Getty Images As for jewelry, Swift accessorized with layered gold necklaces; a simple gold chain, a rose gold diamond choker, and a special varsity pendant with the number “87” in reference to her boyfriend's jersey number from She also wore several earrings in each ear, including Real Diamond “Trillion” studs. 3 Blake Lively PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images The actress wore a Kansas City red Adidas tracksuit, teamed with a cropped white tank top, chunky gold Tiffany & Co jewelry and chunky blonde curls. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 4 frozen spice PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Ice Spice wore a fitted high-neck Balenciaga dress with a statement necklace and a black handbag. 5 Lana Del Rey PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Singer Lana Del Rey also joined her friend for the big game, wearing a simple black V-neck top and silver jewelry. 6 Usher and Alicia Keys PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Alicia Keys joined Usher on stage during his halftime show, both wearing custom looks from Dolce & Gabbana. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 7 Alicia Keys PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images The singer's jumpsuit also featured a matching red cape, covered in sparkling Swarovski crystals. 8 Bailiff Kevin Mazur Usher wore several custom Dolce & Gabbana looks during his performance, including this Swarovski-encrusted coat over a bomber jacket and matching pants. 9 Hailey and Justin Bieber PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Hailey and Justin Bieber showed their support from the sidelines. Hailey opted for a leopard-print Saint Laurent coat with jeans and showed off her new chocolate hue, while Justin paired his Marine Serre printed shirt with a baseball cap. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below ten Kendall Jenner PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Kendall was spotted in the stands next to Hailey wearing an oversized bomber jacket over a simple white t-shirt. 11 Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande revealed the first trailer for their film adaptation of the musical Wicked during the match, both wore sequinned Louis Vuitton soccer jerseys custom-made by Nicolas Ghesquire. 12 Gwen Stefani Kevin Mazur // Getty Images Gwen Stefani was spotted at a Super Bowl pre-game event wearing a bold green and purple tracksuit. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 13 Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Kevin Mazur // Getty Images Jay-Z watched the Super Bowl with his two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi; all three wore a different version of the varsity jacket. 14 Kim Kardashian PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Kim Kardashian was spotted watching the Super Bowl looking unusually low-key. 15 Khloe Kardashian PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images Khloe Kardashian added oversized sunglasses to her casual Super Bowl outfit. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 16 Lady Gaga Rob Carr // Getty Images Lady Gaga, dressed in bold patriotic makeup, watched the game with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Both wore San Francisco 49ers merchandise. 17 Travis Kelce Steph Rooms // Getty Images Travis Kelce was seen arriving at the game wearing a sparkly custom suit from Amiri. 18 La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur // Getty Images La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian attended a pre-Super Bowl party in Vegas. Both opted for bold tops with denim, while Kim completed her look with a cowboy hat. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 19 Nina Dobrev Christopher Polk // Getty Images Nina Dobrev wore an embellished Self-Portrait denim two-piece to the Fanatics pre-party. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

