



When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker fails to make the game-winning field goal, he co-leads a mission to redefine men's fashion. It’s a story that seamlessly blends faith, high-quality tailoring, and a commitment to human dignity. Faith and avant-garde fashion Harrison Butker, a devout Catholic, is the co-founder of Shepherd's, a custom men's suit company nestled in the heart of Kansas City. Alongside partners Nathan Price, Chris Cottrell and Austin Wright, they embarked on a journey to uplift society through their unique approach to fashion, one tailored suit at a time. The foundation of Shepherd's lies in the Catholic faith shared by its co-founders. Their commitment to integrating their beliefs into every aspect of their business practices is evident in their choice to use only high-quality Italian fabrics and to handcraft each suit in the United States. By avoiding the outsourcing of materials that contribute to dehumanization and fast fashion, Shepherd's makes a strong statement about the importance of human dignity in the fashion industry. The Shepherd's Touch Shepherd's offers a tailor-made experience, both personal and professional. Each suit is meticulously crafted to fit the unique measurements and style preferences of its customers. This attention to detail ensures that every man who wears a shepherd costume feels confident and empowered. But the shepherd's touch goes beyond the physical outfit. The co-founders believe that their shared values ​​and virtues have a positive impact on their work and contribute to the success of their company. By embodying the principles of their faith in their business practices, they hope to inspire others to do the same. A legacy of giving Shepherd's isn't just about looking good; it’s also about doing good. The company is committed to donating a portion of its profits to charities aligned with Catholic teachings. This commitment to giving back is a testament to the co-founders' belief in the power of faith, fashion and philanthropy to positively impact the world. While Harrison Butker continues to make headlines on the football field, he and his partners at Shepherd's are quietly redefining the men's fashion industry. Their commitment to quality, human dignity and giving back is a powerful reminder that style and content can go hand in hand. With each bespoke suit, Shepherd's doesn't just dress men for success; they give them a purpose and a commitment to making the world a better place. And it’s a legacy worth carrying. Ultimately, there's more to Shepherd's story than Super Bowl star and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. It's a group of men using their shared faith and passion for fashion to create something truly extraordinary. By combining their commitment to quality, human dignity and giving back, they are redefining what it means to be a men's fashion brand in today's world. So the next time you see Harrison Butker score a game-winning field goal, remember that he's not just a football player. He is co-founder of a company that is making a difference, one tailored suit at a time.

