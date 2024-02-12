Fashion
Taylor Swift gives fashion brand a Super Bowl boost
About half an hour after the Area show concluded in New York on Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift appeared at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing the brand's crystal split jeans, a high-waisted cut-off denim style diagonally down the center of each thigh, the false tear obviously framed in diamond. It was as if a parade was happening in real time or super time.
Area, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is usually one of those fashion week brands that most non-fashion people see and think, But who would wear that? (Well, other than Simone Biles making a viral statement at the Met Gala.) Ms. Swift was the perfect answer. Designer Piotrek Panszczyk and the entire fashion industry, which sometimes suffers from a gap in perception of the concept of clothing, could not have planned things better if they had tried.
Mr. Panszczyk is firmly in the Moschino-Schiaparelli fashion tradition of using sartorial humor as a commentary on contemporary life, although he tends to fall on the puny performance art side of this spectrum. Last season, he used bones from the Flintstones and faux furs from the Dynasty to symbolize the evolution of luxury and caste signaling, after a season built around the idea of fruit and mortality, primarily under the shape of banana skirts. The looks appeal to the kind of person who wouldn't mind going on a milk run to Bushwick draped in rhinestones and not much else.
Ms. Swift, however, represents an endorsement of a different kind. This isn't the first time she's worn Area denim. Last April, she bore the marks crystal butterfly jeans in New York and October she wore a pair of Area embellished denim shorts for another Chiefs game. (She likes a little sparkle.) But this is the first time she wore her denim while more than 100 million people were watching. It's a powerful and well-deserved argument for Area's future as a credible company, rather than just a fashion week gimmick.
Just like the latest collection, which chose as its hot topic the particularly modern state of endless looking, of looking and being looked at in turn. This seemed especially apropos given the attention paid to Ms. Swift and everything she does. It's a serious subject, but the clothes were awfully funny.
The starting point was the googly eyes of 1920s cartoons, the kind made up of two large white ovals with little pupil dots that are shorthand for Wow! These are about to slip out of my head! In Mr. Panszczyk's hands, they were abstracted into Op Art flowers, which turned into polka dots, which became Dalmatian print jeans, which in turn became giant round diamonds, eventually framed by a metal circle in a simple black sheath, as if to suggest a viewer had not put a ring on it, but in it.
It was ridiculous, clever, and less self-indulgent than Areas' outfit one-liners can sometimes be, even veering into the realm of chic at times. Especially in a one-shoulder crochet sheath with a touch of leather flowers on one side, palazzo versions of Dalmatian denim, and a little shirt covered in a field of three-dimensional, googly-eyed sequins that quivered, quivering, with the stride. .
Before the Super Bowl ended, the jeans, listed at $695 on the brand's website, had exhausted.
