Taylor Swift gives fashion brand a Super Bowl boost

About half an hour after the Area show concluded in New York on Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift appeared at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing the brand's crystal split jeans, a high-waisted cut-off denim style diagonally down the center of each thigh, the false tear obviously framed in diamond. It was as if a parade was happening in real time or super time.

Area, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is usually one of those fashion week brands that most non-fashion people see and think, But who would wear that? (Well, other than Simone Biles making a viral statement at the Met Gala.) Ms. Swift was the perfect answer. Designer Piotrek Panszczyk and the entire fashion industry, which sometimes suffers from a gap in perception of the concept of clothing, could not have planned things better if they had tried.

Mr. Panszczyk is firmly in the Moschino-Schiaparelli fashion tradition of using sartorial humor as a commentary on contemporary life, although he tends to fall on the puny performance art side of this spectrum. Last season, he used bones from the Flintstones and faux furs from the Dynasty to symbolize the evolution of luxury and caste signaling, after a season built around the idea of ​​fruit and mortality, primarily under the shape of banana skirts. The looks appeal to the kind of person who wouldn't mind going on a milk run to Bushwick draped in rhinestones and not much else.

Ms. Swift, however, represents an endorsement of a different kind. This isn't the first time she's worn Area denim. Last April, she bore the marks crystal butterfly jeans in New York and October she wore a pair of Area embellished denim shorts for another Chiefs game. (She likes a little sparkle.) But this is the first time she wore her denim while more than 100 million people were watching. It's a powerful and well-deserved argument for Area's future as a credible company, rather than just a fashion week gimmick.