Super Bowl glitz and glamor make New York fashion week shine | Fashion





The biggest show of New York Fashion Week didn't take place on a catwalk, or even in New York, but in a Las Vegas football stadium. The Super Bowl was the dressiest and most glitzy event of the most important week in the fashion calendar, with the world's most famous designers competing to dress players, entertainers and high-profile guests, and celebrities vying to turn heads with fashion-forward sartorial choices. The romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, complete with an edge-of-seat storyline of Swift rushing from her sold-out tour in Tokyo to cheer on her boyfriend's team created an alternative worthy of a romantic comedy. narrative of the game itself that attracted a global audience beyond sports fans. Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk: She creates jackets from upcycled game shirts, including those of her husbands. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP Kelce is a fashion superfan who has long championed emerging designers. Swift, who is followed by more cameras than some players on the field when she attends games, supports the work of Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers guard Kyle Juszczyk and a self-taught designer who recycles match jerseys. into unique fashion pieces. When Swift wore a custom down jacket created by Kristin Juszczyk from the Kelces 87 jersey, the designer became an overnight fashion success. Designers whose New York show slots conflicted with the game may well have felt like they were competing on an uneven playing field this season. Many fashion stalwarts, including fellow designers Marc Jacobs and Jenna Lyons, came to see Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Manhattan present a spicy collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe collection, which relied on leather, bondage lacing and transparency even if it went against the style. lead with the Ushers' halftime performance. But there was no escaping the feeling that the eyes of the world were on what was being worn in Las Vegas. Models on the catwalk at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Area, an edgy and respected New York brand, was another independent brand whose show took place in New York on the day of the Super Bowl. But any loss of coverage was more than made up for by Swift's choice to wear the brand's Crystal Slit Jeans, a high-waisted denim style with an embellished slit on each upper thigh, for the game. Before the end of the match, the jeans, priced at $695, were sold out. The jeans worn by Taylor Swift (seen here with friends including singer Lana Del Rey and rapper Ice Spice) were sold out before the match ended. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images The New York catwalks may have lost to the Super Bowl, but fashion triumphed, with greater visibility than ever. Halftime performances have a tradition of being a moment of style. The Beyoncé Formation show, with its homage to the Black Panthers, made fashion headlines around the world in 2016, but Usher's custom Dolce & Gabbana wardrobe, complete with coordinating roller skates, n t was just one of many looks that turned heads on Sunday. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Travis Kelce: A showman and an NfL title winner. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Mike Amiri, an independent American designer whom Kelce has long supported, posted a briefing to Womenswear Daily, announcing the arrival outfit he had made for his friend. Travis is wearing a silhouette from our Spring 2024 collection that we reworked to reference the occasion of Vegas' first Super Bowl, he said. The look is very much our take on the modern suit, with a cropped jacket and baggy pants, here crafted in a black loopback fabric woven with sequins to celebrate the showman that he is.

