Kanye West Promotes Yeezy Fashion Line in Bizarre Super Bowl Ad





Win the Super Bowl and drive a Hyundai? While Verizon spent $30 million to have Beyoncé star in its splashy 2024 Super Bowl ad (per The telegraph), Kanye West took a decidedly different direction for his own commercial, filming it from his cell phone in the backseat of a car. “Hey everyone, it’s Ye and this is my commercial,” he began the dark and grainy video, showing off his $850,000 custom titanium prosthetics. The “Gold Digger” rapper, 46, who appears to be having trouble speaking with his new dental jewelry, admitted that because he “spent all the money on the commercial,” his brand “didn't actually not spent any money on the advertising itself.” With Super Bowl 2024 ads bringing in $7 million for a 30-second spot, per THE Hollywood journalistIt appears Ye ran out of money for a glossy ad, although the outlet noted that the Yeezy spot didn't appear to air in all markets, suggesting he spent less on the advertisement. You showed off his wild new dentures in the no-budget commercial. Yeezy West's wife, Bianca Censori, wore one of his $20 Yeezy designs last month. yeezy.com No matter the cost, he made sure to get his message across. “But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com,” he continued, spelling out the site's name and adding, “I'm going to write it at the bottom of the screen.” West ended the weird spot by saying, “And I got some shoes, and uh… that's it.” The controversial singer was referring to his sock-shaped foldable model. Yeezy Pods shoes ($20), with everything on its website now bargain priced, including the “Wet” tank ($20) His wife, Bianca Censori, recently sported paparazzi photos and shirts promoting her latest album, “Vultures.” West recorded the commercial in the back of a car. Yeezy He recently wore a hockey mask resembling “Friday the 13th” while out in Los Angeles. GC Images Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Even though his ad wasn't budget-friendly, West certainly didn't skimp on his attire for Sunday's big game, wearing a vintage 1996 Alexander McQueen crucifix mask to attend the Super Bowl with Censori. February 11 marked the 14th birthday of the legendary designer's death, making the mask he wore with a black leather jacket, gloves and matching pants a remarkable choice. As for his ad, Twitter users were divided on whether the rapper was spinning his wheels or if his deal was actually “awesome.” West wore an Alexander McQueen crucifix mask to attend the Super Bowl. P.A. For more Page Six style… Kanye West spent millions of dollars on a #SuperBowlAd he recorded on his phone telling people to buy his shoes. He could have just posted this for free on social media.99″ fan wrote on the social media platform. “Kanye West Spent $7,000,000 on 30-Second Super Bowl Ad,” Another Story job. “He spent zero dollars on the production of the ad. Genius or waste of money? One fan thought the ad belonged to the first category, in writing“The Greatest Super Bowl Commercial Ever – Yeezy.” One thing that remains certain is that Ye will always get people talking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/02/12/style/kanye-west-promotes-yeezy-fashion-line-in-bizarre-super-bowl-commercial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos