Guy Samuel, founder of Paris Laundry Giovanni Mocchetti for BFA

Amidst the buzz of New York Fashion Week, one brand really caught my attention: Paris Laundry. With its edgy American punk vibe, Paris Laundry not only offers luxury fabrics from Italy, Portugal and Japan, but also creates its masterpieces right in the heart of New York's iconic Garment District. York. There is no doubt that Paris Laundry elevates everyone who dares to wear it to the pinnacle of chic.

So what is the secret of this chic brand?

First of all, autonomy is an essential attitude, according to founder Guy Samuel. This perspective matches what I write in my book The Kim Kardashian Principle. While collaboration is often emphasized as the only path to success, Paris Laundry teaches us that taking the reins and charting your own path is often the way to go. Trust your own abilities and, more often than not, you just have to do things yourself.

Interestingly, research supports the effects of autonomy on achievement. THE Newspaper of Personality and Social Psychology have found that those with a strong internal locus of control—also known as a belief in their ability to shape their own lives—tend to be more successful and have lower overall higher well-being. The majority of Americans are also relying more on their own research to make critical decisions. A stunner 81% of Americans trust their own research far more than the opinions of friends, family, or professional experts.

Model carrying Paris Laundry Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Second, Paris Laundry's continued success teaches us that pursuing goals with passion can also elevate your abilities. Believing in yourself not only gives you self-confidence, but also pushes you to exceed your limits in terms of skills. Guy Samuel believes that passion ignites motivation, perseverance and an unwavering desire for continuous improvement, and this is what ultimately drives success.

Studies show the positive effects of passion on skills development. The Journal of Vocational Behavior reveals that individuals who are passionate about their work are more likely to engage in deliberate practice, which results in better levels of expertise. Regardless, lack of passion for work still affects a significant portion of the American workforce, with 87.7% without being able to unleash their full potential. Paris Laundry teaches us that bridging this “passion gap” is crucial to cultivating an engaged and successful brand.

Third, the Paris Laundry brand itself embodies a strong emotional promise. I've said it before and I'll say it again, brands must establish strong emotional connections with their audience to create a lasting and impactful identity. By aligning with audience values ​​and aspirations, successful brands go beyond superficial elements and leave a deep impact.

Models wearing Paris Laundry Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com

Of course, the Paris Laundry brand has punk stylistic elements. However, punk represents more than just a style; this represents a distinctive worldview for the brand that challenges societal norms. Paris Laundry fearlessly embraces this philosophy and infuses it into every facet of its brand. By defying convention and embracing a punk spirit, the brand creates a unique and authentic emotional connection with individuals looking for something out of the ordinary.

I firmly believe in the power of emotional connections to build audience loyalty. Seventy percent Audiences want to feel an emotional connection with a brand. The transformative power of emotional engagement is evident. Additionally, 70% of moved audiences are very likely to purchase a product. In contrast, only 30% of people with average emotional responses express a similar likelihood of purchasing.

Last but not least, in the middle of an often too serious fashion scene, Paris Laundry does not forget to have a sense of humor. The Paris Laundry brand name is a clever reminder of the “turn cycle” nature of the fashion industry, where trends come and go in the blink of an eye, and that's okay. Not everything has to be forever. Sometimes brands can just live in the moment. To me, the Paris Laundry brand embraces not only the lighter side of fashion but also the lighter side of life, encouraging us all to express our personal style and have fun doing it.

Paris Laundry Cap Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com

Ninety-one Percent of people around the world prefer brands that incorporate humor into their interactions. But many leaders are hesitant to use humor, with 95% afraid to do so. And if you put that in context of the fact that 45% of people in the world haven't experienced true happiness in over two years, I'd say it's time to jump on the humor wagon, n 'is this not ?

There is no doubt that the journey of Paris Laundry and Guy Samuel is rich in important lessons for all of us. It’s a testament to the transformative power of passion and empowerment, and a reminder that a brand is much more than just style. With its punk-inspired perspective, Paris Laundry continues to challenge convention and shows us the impact a brand can have when it fearlessly challenges the status quo. Want to achieve the pinnacle of ultimate chic? Now go do your laundry in Paris.

Named Esquires Influencer of the Year, Jeetendra Shehdev is an international media personality speaker and author of the sensational New York Times bestseller, The Kim Kardashian Principle: Why Shameless sells (and how to do it right.)