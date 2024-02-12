Influencer fashion trends are taking over social media in 2024

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

They say the world is a stage, but personally I view it as a runway. Style inspiration is everywhere from strangers on the street, the color palette of a bowl of fruit, scrolling through Instagram, and in my case, my job. Not only do I work for a fashion company co-founded by two influencers who dress with the best of them, but I have the honor of collaborating with many of the industry's creatives working on campaigns, events and opportunities press for Daily exercises. I'm constantly taking notes and asked 10 of my favorite fashion girls what they like and what they're wearing at the moment. Read on to discover the top fashion trends from influencers that might inspire you to try a new look in 2024.

10 influential fashion trends to try in 2024

When it comes to social media, most talk immediately turns negative, citing long hours spent scrolling and a widespread addiction to screen time. But I like to think of it as an opportunity, a place where I can discover new ways to express my style and influence fashion trends that arise organically, a reflection of our culture and times.

With that, let's move on to the most inspiring creators in my feed. Ahead, influencers cover all the trends that feel distinctly 2024. From statement belts to functional outfits (and everything you can think of in between), these are the styles that define the moment.

Goodbye boring belts

WHO: Gabriella Gofis

What she is wearing: Buckle up everyone, because statement belts are one of my favorite influential fashion trends of the year. As Gabriella Gofis illustrates, belts with a little extra punch are trendy pieces to enhance a more casual or simple outfit. While Gabriella notes that belts are never truly out of style and will never truly be out of style, belts with silver detailing, studs, snakeskin, and exaggerated buckles are definitely seeing a resurgence in 2024. She's currently loving her belt Khaite Lucca, but is looking for one-of-a-kind vintage belts to add to her rotation.

Hats to complete any look

WHO: Mary Ralph Bradley

What she is wearing: Mary Ralph, co-founder of Daily exercises, prioritizes your skin in 2024, but in the most fashionable way possible. Adding a hat to your look not only accessorizes an outfit, but protects your skin from the UV rays we all crave at this point in winter.

When asked about her love of hats, Mary Ralph says to never underestimate the power of accessories. It's amazing how you can wear jeans and a t-shirt every day and still not look the same. Plus, hats also serve as an excuse to postpone hair wash day, which is reason enough for me to jump on this influencer fashion trend. I'm lucky to be inspired by her IRL office look, but the good news is that you can still see all of her OOTDs on Tic Tactrendy hats and everything!

Maximalism at its best

WHO: Hadley Greene

What she is wearing: As Hadley Greene has acquired her own sense of style, she can no longer ignore the fact that [she] is a maximalist. From statement pants to bright colors, mixing patterns and textures is a fashion trend all about showing off your personality through clothing. Because when you lean into styles that are truly an expression of yourself, it changes the way you move through the world. When people see Hadley walking the streets in rainbow pants and a bright pink puffer jacket, she aims to spark the same kind of joy she feels when dressing up. So if you're feeling shy in your own style, take a page from Hadley's book and be a maximalist in 2024.

Tomboy chic

WHO: Lauren Amigleo

What she is wearing: Coining the term tomboy chic on her TikTok, the Lauren Amigleos style starter pack includes baggy jeans, vintage trucker hats, frilly blouses and chunky jewelry, all my favorite 2024 influencer fashion trends that , when worn together, create an effortless cool girl look.

Tomboy chic means more to me than you might think, Amigleo reflects. Although I love hints of boyish charm, I also like to think of this style as a way to represent women who think outside the box in their hobbies and are non-traditional in their fashion. Proving that ballet flats and boxers belong in the same outfit, one OOTD at a time, Amigleo has us all taking notes and embracing our inner tomboy this year.

Monochrome moments

WHO: Champion Baskin

What she is wearing: Without wanting to be dramatic, we were obsessed with monochrome looks. As someone who is slightly OCD when it comes to matching colors in an outfit, I always appreciate when a look looks perfectly cohesive. Model and influencer Baskin Champion has truly mastered the monochrome approach, while keeping the look interesting through the use of texture.

Silver wins gold

WHO: Lyle Lawson

What she is wearing: Straight from the runways to the influencers, all the It girls, including Lyle Lawson, will be swapping their gold jewelry for statement silver pieces in 2024. From chunky rings to cuff bracelets, silver jewelry effortlessly complements bold accents in ensembles red denim. , and statement belts are dominating influencer fashion trends this year. As someone accustomed to a pile of strictly gold jewelry, I'm slowly incorporating layered silver rings and mixed metal earrings into my repertoire to keep up. It's true that most fashion trends come full circle, so before you feel the need to buy a whole new battery, a dig through the collections of your local moms/grandmas/vintage stores might be a glimmer of light. 'hope !

Socks with cum

WHO: Kennedy Crichlow

What she is wearing: The bad shoe theory has taken over social media this year, but what about the bad sock theory? Influencer Kennedy Crichlow, who also happens to be my boss and co-founder of Daily Drills, took the idea of ​​making outfits more interesting through shoe choice a step further, leveraging socks to spice up a otherwise basic look. Whether she's adding a pop of color to a neutral outfit or simply looking for a way to make her loafers more comfortable, Ken's sock choices not only show the attention to detail in her style, but are also a fun way to show off your personality from head to toe. What was once a boring Christmas gift is now an It-girl-approved accessory, sure to inspire playfulness in 2024.

Boxer pants not your boyfriend

WHO: Audrey Muse

What she is wearing: Last year's boxer trend isn't going anywhere, it's getting better. Audrey Muse gravitates toward her leggings all year round, pairing them with chunky knits in winter and bikinis in summer. Never afraid to take on a style challenge, Audrey loves dressing up in her boxer shorts that she designed for her brand. By Audrey Muse, and find new ways to get creative with the trend. After all, who doesn't Want to feel like you're in your pajamas while perfectly emulating one of the top influencer fashion trends of 2024?

The Mafia Wives Era

WHO: Sydney Silverman

What she is wearing: Described on TikTok as the mafia wife aesthetic, this has to be one of my favorite influencer fashion trends of 2024., fur or leather coats are at the heart of mafia women's style, emulating this trend is about feeling decidedly glamorous and it's as much an aura as it is an appearance. Sydney's long coat and black glasses exude bold '80s opulence, taking inspiration from the costume design of The Sopranos, The GodfatherAnd Scarf. If understated luxury has never been your thing, this trend is for you.

Overalls on ALL

WHO: Hailey Polk

What she is wearing: Since going viral for her bob hairstyle on TikTok, Hailey Polk has become one of my favorite social media posts for her infectious positivity and effortless style. Her 2024 wardrobe must-have? Vintage overalls. I also love overalls for the way easy they are in style and practicality. Overalls are my go-to uniform on photo shoot days because I can use the many pockets for accessories, while still looking cute and put together. Since we don't all have the patience to shop vintage, Carhart, Levis, and Free People have some great vintage-inspired options for you to check out.