Fashion
Zendaya's futuristic 3D printed dress wraps around her torso like a corkscrew
“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue from certain articles through these links.”
ZendayaRed carpet looks have always been cool, but she Dune: part two The press tour wardrobe in particular showcased some of the best innovative techniques in fashion today.
Take for example the frosty white Maison Alaa look she wore to a Paris photocall this morning. The eye-catching piece, which just debuted on the house's fall 2024 runway a few weeks ago, was 3D printed with wool to create the structured bodice that wraps around the model's chest. actor, forming the shape of a corkscrew. It spirals down into an asymmetrical floor-skimming skirt, with a thigh-high slit placed on one side. She opted for a streamlined finish to the look, eschewing jewelry altogether and complementing it with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.
Zendaya's partner Timothe Chalamet was also in attendance at today's photocall, where he also took the opportunity to show off his personal style via head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. He wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck tucked into smooth snakeskin pants in a dark umber shade.
As the release of the sci-fi series' second installment approaches, Zendaya and longtime stylist Law Roach have teamed up to debut a series of fantastical futuristic looks.
It all started in Mexico with a intricate knotted dress conceived by Torishju Dumi, which featured strips of red, black, and gray fabric wrapped around circular shapes to form an almost dystopian dress. The Emmy winner then continued to up the ante with her next photocall look: a personalized Bottega Veneta set which included a below-the-breast turtleneck and a leather-trimmed wool skirt.
You might also like
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/zendayas-futuristic-3d-printed-dress-142600040.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump calls for Supreme Court intervention in election subversion case
- Deadmau5 will celebrate 20 years of music at the Hollywood Bowl – Daily News
- Zendaya's futuristic 3D printed dress wraps around her torso like a corkscrew
- Google extends surprise new offer to more Pixel 8 Pro buyers
- US says it has taken possession of Iranian Boeing 747 illegally sold to Venezuelan company
- Cyclonitas in fourth place after day one of Nexus Collegiate
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable after another record week | National Affairs
- How the once-threatened gray seal is thriving off the UK coast
- PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14; announcement comes after Qatar releases 8 former Indian Navy personnel | News from India
- Google Pixel wins for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review
- Who are the main players after Pakistan's superb elections?
- Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, says PM Narendra Modi reprimanded him | Bollywood