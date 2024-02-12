Fashion
Paige DeSorbo Talks Styling Your Valentine's Day Outfit, Spring Fashion and More
What is Paige DeSorbo thinking about Valentine's Day? What will land in her spring wardrobe? We caught up with her to find out.
“Good Morning America” caught up with DeSorbo last week at Kendra Scotts Valentines Casino Party, benefitting Bottomless Closet in New York.
The 'Summer House' star, host of the 'Giggly Squad' podcast and one of our favorites Instagram follows for all things fashion, from how to create a Valentine's Day look to how to build a wardrobe with pieces that are both classic and trendy.
By clicking on these commercial links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices are subject to change from the date of publication.
DeSorbo on your Valentine's Day outfit
When it comes to your Valentine's Day outfit, DeSorbo said his opinion might be unpopular.
“I actually think [to] stay away from red and pink. I like it more for Galentine’s Day,” she said.
“If you're going to a sexy, fun Valentine's Day party,” DeSorbo suggested a simple, all-black outfit and “let your jewelry be the statement.” She recommended a gold hoop, a pretty necklace and “a ton of rings, always.”
Ashton Gold Heart Short Pendant Necklace in Red Glass
Cailin Gold Crystal Hoop Earrings in White Crystal
Adalynn 18k gold vermeil heart ring
On gifts
“I firmly believe that girls are not obligated to give gifts on Valentine's Day,” DeSorbo said. “It’s our day to receive gifts.”
Donors “can't go wrong with jewelry, chocolate, flowers or all three,” she added.
And why not treat yourself? DeSorbo said she treated herself to some great pieces: “I just bought myself this red Coperni bag and I'm dying for it.”
Coperni Mini Swipe Patent Leather Top-Handle Bag
Plus, Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for partners and significant others, she said. “My dad always sends me a gift for Valentine’s Day and I haven’t lived at home in 10 years,” DeSorbo said, adding that he sends her a card and chocolate every year.
“And that set the tone for me by buying myself gifts and not expecting any men,” she said.
On Valentine's Day
Because Valentine's Day can be a polarizing holiday, “GMA” asked DeSorbo to share advice for those who don't like to party.
“When I was single, every year on Valentine's Day, I would go to dinner with my girlfriends. And we still do a Galentine's thing that week,” she said. “I think the best thing to do is to put on your sexiest outfit and go out with your girlfriends. Because something is bound to happen.”
This year, DeSorbo said she'll be busy with New York Fashion Week on Valentine's Day: “I feel so bad for Craig [Conover]”, her boyfriend, she added.
On spring fashion
Among other trends, DeSorbo said she's particularly excited about tweed fabrics and mini skirts worn with knee-high socks. “I also like underwear that shows above your mini skirt,” she said.
For those who are torn between buying statement pieces or classic pieces, DeSorbo said she, too, falls somewhere in between.
“My best advice is [to not] be stressed about it,” she said. Simply, “if you see a coat that you know you'll wear forever,” she said, then “buy it.”
DeSorbo added that she will invest more money in wardrobe staples, but also finds joy in trying out trends. For this, she will find economical options.
“Whether it’s adding a red shoe or adding a headband or jewelry to feel like I’m not breaking the bank but still participating,” she said.
Marc Fisher Women's Alorie Pump
“Fashion is what you want it to be,” she added.
On fashion and confidence
Whether something is “in” or not, if you feel good about it, “it doesn’t matter,” DeSorbo said. “To carry.”
You can always give yourself a pep talk, she added: “Stand in front of the mirror and tell yourself that you are that girl. Or call me and I'll give you a confidence boost.”
Get more from shopGMA! Subscribe to our newsletterand continue Instagram And Tic Tac.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/paige-desorbo-kendra-scott-107158484
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paige DeSorbo Talks Styling Your Valentine's Day Outfit, Spring Fashion and More
- Adopting shadow AI can help accelerate innovation
- Kenya: Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident | BBC News
- Celebrities Who Used GLP-1 Drugs to Lose Weight
- UK announces sanctions against four extremist Israeli settlers | Occupied West Bank News
- New Karate Kid Movie Casts Lead Actor
- Next steps for Michigan football staff are taking shape
- Stock market today: Wall Street nears records ahead of inflation report | Business
- Watch out Google – Microsoft is working on its own Circle to Search
- A brief oral history of Wayne Barrett, the first journalist to fiercely cover Donald Trump
- PM Modi 'personally supervised' case of ex-navy veterans imprisoned in Qatar, foreign minister says
- KUNA | Kuwait News Agency