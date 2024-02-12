Paige DeSorbo Talks Styling Your Valentine's Day Outfit, Spring Fashion and More

What is Paige DeSorbo thinking about Valentine's Day? What will land in her spring wardrobe? We caught up with her to find out.

“Good Morning America” ​​caught up with DeSorbo last week at Kendra Scotts Valentines Casino Party, benefitting Bottomless Closet in New York.

The 'Summer House' star, host of the 'Giggly Squad' podcast and one of our favorites Instagram follows for all things fashion, from how to create a Valentine's Day look to how to build a wardrobe with pieces that are both classic and trendy.

DeSorbo on your Valentine's Day outfit

When it comes to your Valentine's Day outfit, DeSorbo said his opinion might be unpopular.

“I actually think [to] stay away from red and pink. I like it more for Galentine’s Day,” she said.

“If you're going to a sexy, fun Valentine's Day party,” DeSorbo suggested a simple, all-black outfit and “let your jewelry be the statement.” She recommended a gold hoop, a pretty necklace and “a ton of rings, always.”

On gifts

“I firmly believe that girls are not obligated to give gifts on Valentine's Day,” DeSorbo said. “It’s our day to receive gifts.”

Donors “can't go wrong with jewelry, chocolate, flowers or all three,” she added.

And why not treat yourself? DeSorbo said she treated herself to some great pieces: “I just bought myself this red Coperni bag and I'm dying for it.”

Plus, Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for partners and significant others, she said. “My dad always sends me a gift for Valentine’s Day and I haven’t lived at home in 10 years,” DeSorbo said, adding that he sends her a card and chocolate every year.

“And that set the tone for me by buying myself gifts and not expecting any men,” she said.

On Valentine's Day

Because Valentine's Day can be a polarizing holiday, “GMA” asked DeSorbo to share advice for those who don't like to party.

“When I was single, every year on Valentine's Day, I would go to dinner with my girlfriends. And we still do a Galentine's thing that week,” she said. “I think the best thing to do is to put on your sexiest outfit and go out with your girlfriends. Because something is bound to happen.”

This year, DeSorbo said she'll be busy with New York Fashion Week on Valentine's Day: “I feel so bad for Craig [Conover]”, her boyfriend, she added.

On spring fashion

Among other trends, DeSorbo said she's particularly excited about tweed fabrics and mini skirts worn with knee-high socks. “I also like underwear that shows above your mini skirt,” she said.

For those who are torn between buying statement pieces or classic pieces, DeSorbo said she, too, falls somewhere in between.

“My best advice is [to not] be stressed about it,” she said. Simply, “if you see a coat that you know you'll wear forever,” she said, then “buy it.”

DeSorbo added that she will invest more money in wardrobe staples, but also finds joy in trying out trends. For this, she will find economical options.

“Whether it’s adding a red shoe or adding a headband or jewelry to feel like I’m not breaking the bank but still participating,” she said.

“Fashion is what you want it to be,” she added.

On fashion and confidence

Whether something is “in” or not, if you feel good about it, “it doesn’t matter,” DeSorbo said. “To carry.”

You can always give yourself a pep talk, she added: “Stand in front of the mirror and tell yourself that you are that girl. Or call me and I'll give you a confidence boost.”

