DunKing Super Bowl Ad Leads to Merchandise and Menu Items





The DunKings collection includes the pink and orange Boston logo sweatsuits worn by the ad stars ($60 for the jacket and $60 for the pants), as well as a fuzzy pink bucket hat ($40) and a 40 – one-ounce stainless steel tumblers ($40). Now you can FINALLY dress like your ALL-TIME favorite boy band, the brand said in an Instagram post announcing the collection. Shortly after midday, only the cups remained in stock on the Dunkins online store; on Instagram, the brand announced that it would restock the tracksuits as soon as possible. For a limited time, the channels' menu will also feature a number of DunKing-approved delights. Two of the most remarkable? The DunKings Iced Coffee, Afflecks' personal order of a vanilla iced coffee with cream, sweetened cold foam and cinnamon sugar, and the DunKings Munchkins Skewers, a kebab of three mini donuts on one stick. (Pro tip: You can also use promo code DUNKINGS to get a free Afflecks Iced Coffee Treat.) Brand engagement, both on and off screen, is a proven method for breaking through to ad-weary viewers in Boston and beyond, said Kimberley Ring, a marketing professor at Suffolk University. We might see a great Super Bowl commercial and then forget all about it; “That’s exactly how we are as consumers right now,” she said. But now they're doing this work to make sure you see it everywhere, in a bunch of different formats, which triggers your memory. Dunkin does it well, she added. The starry place, replete with Boston references, finds an overenthusiastic Affleck crashing a recording session for his superstar wife, Jennifer Lopez, who is not amused by her husband's freestyle performance. It's the same exasperation we saw in her last year during Dunkin's first Super Bowl commercial, in which she caught her boyfriend taking orders at a Dunkin' drive-thru. Lasting 60 seconds, this year's Super Bowl ad likely cost at least $14 million to air, according to the Wall Street Journal. The ads appear to be part of a long-standing partnership between Dunkin and Affleck, once mocked for his allegiance to the coffee brand. Since last year's Super Bowl spot, produced by Affleck and Damons' studio, Artists Equity Affleck has starred in other commercials alongside TikTok star Charli DAmelio And rapper Ice Spice. Does Jones want to know more about the deaf trio? Dunkin posted a slew of takedowns from the 60-second time frame, from Damon teases Affleck about his acting skills to Affleck train on your football throwing skills by the long-standing number 12. Watch the clips below, but don't expect J-Lo to approve. Dana Gerber can be contacted at [email protected]. Am here @danagerber6.

