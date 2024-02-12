Fashion
San Diego Stores: Mango Heads to Fashion Valley and McDonald's Offers a Series of Promotions This Week
Mediterranean Chic Meets SoCal Casual
Mango opens its first store in San Diego at Fashion Valley.
The 4,300 square foot store will offer a women's line. What you'll find: a mix of European wardrobe staples (boat neck t-shirt, army green trench coatsummer dresses), office outfits, vacation outfits, as well as everyday looks like a 100% cotton Cotton bandeau top made in Morocco and designed in Barcelona on sale for $39.99. For men's, children's and home products, San Diego shoppers will still have to look online.
The Spanish fashion titan, with 2,560 stores worldwide, is working on a major expansion in the United States.
After the excellent reception of Mango in New York and Miami and the recent arrival last year in Texas, Georgia and Los Angeles, we are very excited to bring the physical experience of the brand for the first time to San Diego as part of our ambitious development plan in the United States, one of our key markets in the coming years, said Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises of Mangos, announcing the store opening Friday.
The new store will be designed as a Mediterranean house with different rooms with a predominance of warm tones and neutral colors, combined with traditional, artisanal, sustainable and natural materials, such as ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, l alfa and leather.
Tuff is a porous volcanic rock. Esparto grass is used in baskets and espadrilles.
Along with Fashion Valley, it is opening a total of four stores in Washington DC and Pennsylvania.
Mango had 41 stores in the United States, including franchises, boutiques and department store sections as of the end of 2023. Its two stores closest to San Diego are in Los Angeles and Orange County.
Fish on Fridays and Thursdays at reduced prices
McDonalds aims to convert customers into loyal users of its app through a series of app-centric discounts and giveaways that will last for approximately the next six weeks.
First, it's reducing the prices of its Filet-o-Fish sandwiches every Friday starting this Friday until March 29, which is Good Friday in the Western Christian calendar. On the McDonalds app, it will cost $2.50. At participating San Diego stores, the sale price will be $2.99.
It also adds weekly deals for customers who shop on its app. Every Thursday through March 21, diners can win freebies with a minimum purchase of $1. These include a double cheeseburger, a Big Mac, a Happy Meal or Chicken McNuggets.
One last promotion: Starting Monday, app users can save 20% on select orders and free shipping on orders over $15. This is a limited-term deal and the company has not said when it will be completed.
If you get creative and double down on promotions, note that deals are redeemable once per day and cannot be combined.
Still, here's the most one could save if only the first two deals were taken advantage of: Seven Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, listed at $5.19 according to the app, would cost $36.33. But at $2.50 on the app, that's $18.83 in savings. Thursday's six giveaways total about $26. Subtracting $6 for the minimum required purchase leaves $20 in savings.
Delivery costs vary by location, so let's not include this latest promotion in this exercise. So, for the first two offers alone, you could eat almost $45 at McDonald's prices by spending a minimum of $6 over six weeks.
(The electricity needed to charge the phone using the app has not been taken into account.)
Curated Shop Gets Readers' Approval
Tricia Worley, a reader of this column, wrote in to recommend a recent discovery: The Galleria at Liberty Station, at 2780 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103 in Firehouse 16.
It is fabulous! she wrote in an email. I have lived in (Point) Loma for over 50 years. A long time ago, there were gift shops, decoration shops, clothing shops, etc. flourishing. Over time, they all closed. What a surprise for me to discover this superb boutique. It is very well organized: gifts, works of art, jewelry, clothing, accessories, furnishings and decoration. There really is something for everyone, at all prices. As a professional interior designer, I was very impressed with what I saw.
The Galleria was founded in 1982 in Truckee and expanded to Reno. It opened its third store, in Point Loma, in 2023.
The Galleria works closely with artists from around the world as well as local artisans to create a collection of products that inspire and delight our customers, its Liberty Station profile states.
Worley said she asked many friends to visit her.
I hope you will too! she added.
Do you know of any stores or restaurants that are opening or closing? Do you have a tip on great deals or shopping news in San Diego? Send me the scoop: [email protected]
