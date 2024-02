Trailer filled with dresses and costumes for 'Gowns4Grads' program reported as stolen

The Gowns4Grads program, run by Elks of Alberta, a volunteer organization that serves communities in positive ways, provides free formal gowns and suits to teens for graduation. Moyes says there are no income requirements, all dresses are donated and families are allowed to keep the pieces or return them for future donations. For as many dresses we give away, we probably get just as many back, allowing us to maintain a strong collection, she said. Run by the Trenville 248 branch in central Alberta, Moyes says it has become a family affair as her mother volunteers for the program and her father lends his trailer to transport and store the dresses. Moyes said the news was devastating, especially since they were supposed to be in Red Deer Feb. 20-22. READ: Gowns 4 Grads returns to Red Deer February 20-22 It will take us a while to get our collection back to what it was, but our ladies love this program and love helping the graduates. We've even had people contact us to say they're also upset because they've been waiting for it to happen this month so they can bring their daughter or son to pick up a dress or suit. So we don't give up easily; We will continue even if it takes us some time to rebuild, she said. She says the community came together with overwhelming support to help keep the show going, which is the plan so far. The Sherwood Park Elks branch, which initially inspired the program and donated the first dresses to the central Alberta branch, as well as the Brooks branch have already loaned some of their collections, he said. -She. Your Story Fitness, a local gym in Red Deer (4736 50 St.), has provided a temporary trailer for the program and uses the location as a donation drop-off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. h. Moyes said they also started collecting shelves and room dividers. “It's sad that sometimes it takes a tragedy to really bring attention to a program, but it's also great that people are stepping up in such a great way and helping us so we can help the graduates,” he said. she declared. Moyes says she hopes the people who stole the trailer will dump the dresses somewhere and be found in usable condition. RCMP have confirmed that the Three Hills branch is currently investigating the case, but does not have any useful surveillance footage. Until then, donors can contact the program at Facebook or by phone at 403-357-8292. Download the rdnewsNOW mobile app on Google Play and the Apple App Store for all the latest updates on this and other stories.

