Obituary of Glenn M. Hampton – Press and Sun-Bulletin





Glenn Morgan Hampton (HAMP) was born on March 10, 1954 and transitioned on February 10, 2024. He was the son of the late David Hampton and Bernice McGhee (Hampton). Glenn was born and raised in Binghamton, New York, and never wanted to leave. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School in June 1973, playing on their JV and Varsity Basketball teams as a star player and going on to play for Broome Community College (SUNY-Broome). Glenn worked for the former Ozalid Corp, Singer Link and Binghamton Savings Bank. He also had a side car detailing business. Glenn was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, the San Francisco 49ers, the Cincinnati Reds, the Syracuse Orangemen, and the Binghamton University Bearcats basketball team (especially when they been invited to the Big Dance in 2009). As you can imagine, RED was his favorite color. Earl the Pearl Monroe was one of his favorite players when he was in high school. He even had the opportunity to meet him in person, which was certainly a highlight of his illness. He enjoyed his time volunteering at Jim Mudcat's annual Grant All-Star Golf Tournament for over 20 years. He also played Little League baseball when convenience stores sponsored teams made up of neighborhood boys. These friendships grew. on the basketball court remained intact and strong throughout his life. As many of you may know, Glenn was an excellent cook and specialized in the best chili and delicious Buffalo wings. He also made and loved a good chocolate chip cookie. Glenn was also passionate about a few other things: men's fashion, an impeccably maintained Ford/Lincoln car (the cleanest in town), and the music of the Temptations. Glenn leaves to remember him: a son, Matteo; her sister Carolyn Annette and her brother Philip (Rose), as well as her nieces, Karissa (Henderson) Williams, Talyse, and her nephews Michael (Keesa) and Devan; Uncles, Ernie McGhee and Edward McGhee (Mary), aunt, Louise McGhee and Valerie Michaux (friend), and a host of relatives in Binghamton NY, Hartford, CT, Dooly County, GA, St. Petersburg, FL, Akron, OH and Detroit, MI. He also leaves a few special cousins: Henry Hampton, Clenn Hampton, Michael Hampton, Richard Hampton and Dr. Mishun Childs-Love. As well as some special friends: Ernie Ski Hoover (Nancy), Steve Keane, Sonny Gooden (Lynn), Glenn McIver and the late Lonnie Hawkins Jr. Glenn Hampton asked us to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Bridgewater Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the gracious care they provided to Glenn. Additionally, the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Binghamton General Hospital were caring and attentive during his brief period of care. Celebration of the life of Glenn Morgan Hampton will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton NY 13901. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and homecoming service at noon. Sign his guestbook @ www.HEFUNERALHOME.com Posted on February 12, 2024 Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin

