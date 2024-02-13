Sofia Richie brings her baby bump to New York Fashion Week

Sofia Richie Grainge and her baby bump showed off in style in the Big Apple!





Last week, the queen of quiet luxury, 25, attended the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week. While posing for photos, the model also embraced motherhood while showing off her growing belly in the chicest way possible!









The industry trendsetter wore an oversized beige double-breasted trench coat and added preppy layers to her look.





Sofia Richie Grainge.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty





Underneath was a white collared shirt and a long brown skirt, and draped effortlessly over her shoulders was an untied, long-sleeved beige sweater. It featured navy blue designs around the neck.





Very subtly, her stomach could be seen from certain angles.





Sofia's hair was slicked back into a bun with a center part, and her accessories were bold, but minimal: a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky, layered gold necklace.





Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty





The socialite also posed for photos alongside her husband Elliot Grainge, who she married in April 2023 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.





Last month, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child.





Sofia and Elliot, 30, wore coordinated colors to the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week event on Friday.









He stood next to his wife, dressed in a nude color palette of a blazer, crew-neck sweater and pants.





Once inside, Sofia was seated with POR EL CONTRARIO singer Becky G and Dynasty actress Kelly Rutherford.





Becky G, Kelly Rutherford and Sofia Richie Grainge, Tommy Hilfiger show, New York Fashion Week.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty





A source exclusively told PEOPLE, Elliot was carefully guided [Sofia] After the show, they held hands and she kept one hand on her stomach.





Then, she flew to the Prada Beauty event in a new outfit in Brooklyn.





Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





The source added: She was very smiley! He looked really happy.





After revealing her pregnancy last month, Sofia spoke to Vogue about how she covered her belly before, while sharing her plans to explore her creative side now that the secret is finally out.





“Now that we're announcing it, I have so many ideas,” she said of her maternity style. “I'm not really interested in maternity clothes, on the contrary, I just measure the size.”





Sofia Richie Grainge.

Théo Wargo/Getty





“[Im] I’m also not buying a whole new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I bought a few pants in larger sizes, but I wear my same jackets, sweaters, and trench coats. I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”





During that same interview, Sofia said that she and her husband were expecting a girl, but the due date was a little uncertain.





In addition to her journey to motherhood, the model is also working on her own fashion line.





I made sure, when trying on each sample, that it embodies the aesthetic I carry. It's 100% me, she said Who what to wear in August.





“I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope people connect with it. I hope people like it,” she later said of the line.