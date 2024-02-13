Fashion
Sofia Richie brings her baby bump to New York Fashion Week
Sofia Richie Grainge and her baby bump showed off in style in the Big Apple!
Last week, the queen of quiet luxury, 25, attended the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week. While posing for photos, the model also embraced motherhood while showing off her growing belly in the chicest way possible!
The industry trendsetter wore an oversized beige double-breasted trench coat and added preppy layers to her look.
Underneath was a white collared shirt and a long brown skirt, and draped effortlessly over her shoulders was an untied, long-sleeved beige sweater. It featured navy blue designs around the neck.
Very subtly, her stomach could be seen from certain angles.
Sofia's hair was slicked back into a bun with a center part, and her accessories were bold, but minimal: a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky, layered gold necklace.
The socialite also posed for photos alongside her husband Elliot Grainge, who she married in April 2023 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Last month, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child.
Sofia and Elliot, 30, wore coordinated colors to the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week event on Friday.
He stood next to his wife, dressed in a nude color palette of a blazer, crew-neck sweater and pants.
Once inside, Sofia was seated with POR EL CONTRARIO singer Becky G and Dynasty actress Kelly Rutherford.
A source exclusively told PEOPLE, Elliot was carefully guided [Sofia] After the show, they held hands and she kept one hand on her stomach.
Then, she flew to the Prada Beauty event in a new outfit in Brooklyn.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The source added: She was very smiley! He looked really happy.
After revealing her pregnancy last month, Sofia spoke to Vogue about how she covered her belly before, while sharing her plans to explore her creative side now that the secret is finally out.
“Now that we're announcing it, I have so many ideas,” she said of her maternity style. “I'm not really interested in maternity clothes, on the contrary, I just measure the size.”
“[Im] I’m also not buying a whole new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I bought a few pants in larger sizes, but I wear my same jackets, sweaters, and trench coats. I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”
During that same interview, Sofia said that she and her husband were expecting a girl, but the due date was a little uncertain.
In addition to her journey to motherhood, the model is also working on her own fashion line.
I made sure, when trying on each sample, that it embodies the aesthetic I carry. It's 100% me, she said Who what to wear in August.
“I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope people connect with it. I hope people like it,” she later said of the line.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/pregnant-sofia-richie-brings-her-baby-bump-to-fashion-week-front-row-tommy-hilfiger-photos-8576462
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sofia Richie brings her baby bump to New York Fashion Week
- Russian threat to NATO outweighs what US allies spend on defense | News
- Britain's David Cameron sanctions extremist Israeli settlers – POLITICO
- Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Sir Paul McCartney attend the Super Bowl | Entertainment
- Gauchos top Big West Baseball Coaches Poll, rank third in preseason team rankings
- UK tells Israel to 'stop and think' after deadly Rafah attacks – BBC News
- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice: Hollywood's new best friends
- Surveillance footage shows attempted arson at the Regina church
- Thousands have reported feeling a wave of earthquakes near New Plymouth
- Original X-Men Trilogy Actor Shares New Deadpool 3 Behind-the-Scenes Photo After Trailer Reveals His Return
- Table tennis motion recognition based on bat trajectory using varying length convolutional neural networks
- Obituary of Glenn M. Hampton – Press and Sun-Bulletin