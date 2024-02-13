Fashion
Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Sheer Dress to Party for Donald Trump: Tiffany and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Among Other Guests at $850 Mar-A-Lago Dinner
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, made a statement by donning a sheer black dress at a Saturday party filled with Trump-world celebrities — including the former president after campaigning in South Carolina.
Trumpettes USA, a Donald Trump fan club, held its fourth annual extravaganza titled “A Golden Evening for a Golden President” at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.
The event was described as “an elegant evening of glitz” with an elaborate cocktail and dinner, live music and a “star-studded mega MAGA guest list.” Tickets started at $850 a plate.
Donald Trump spoke at the event, which he flew to after campaigning at a rally in South Carolina, two weeks before the state's Republican primary.
“We had a great day, we had a good month, honestly,” The Palm Beach postreported, he said.
Tiffany Trump, who is the former president's only child from his second marriage to Marla Maples, was also in attendance.
Trump spoke about Biden at the gala: “He has a triple. It has the worst president, the most incompetent president, and the most dishonest president. Other than that, he does a great job.
He was photographed with his wife Melania during his second Mar-a-Lago spotting in a week. On February 5, she made her first public outing since her mother's funeral in January.
Guilfoyle showed off some skin at the event honoring her future father-in-law, wearing a sheer black dress with silver and gold sequins.
Ticket prices for the event ranged from $850 to $2,500 and included musical performances by Robert Davi, Frank DiSalvo, Philippe Harari and His Orchestra, Hadas Levy, Maycol & Lillian and Los Tres de la Habana.
The invitation advised women to wear gold, white or black “glamorous attire” and men to wear a black suit or black tie.
Political brand Marjorie Taylor Greene was in attendance, wearing a black dress with a feather neckline.
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell received the 2024 Patriot Award from Trumpettes USA at the event.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Davi sang a version of Frank Sinatra's “My Way” in which he yelled “Trump did it his way.”
“You know what they say: ‘We don’t have a spending problem in Washington, they think it’s a revenue problem.’ That means they’re going after your money,” said Greene at the party.
Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake was there in a sparkly black dress, just weeks after she was booed at an Arizona Republican Party meeting aimed at finding a replacement for the state's president .
The party's former chairman, Jeff DeWit, was forced to resign after DailyMail. released a recording of the moment he apparently offered Lake a bribe not to run again.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wore a blue plaid suit jacket and light blue shirt to the event. Last month, he officially endorsed the former president in his re-election campaign.
The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Kevin Sorbo, 65, attended the event
“We're going to campaign hard and I think we're going to win, and we're going to win the Senate,” Cruz said at a pre-gala event.
The 2020 election denier wore a black suit and bow tie while accepting his award.
Fox News recently dropped ads for MyPillow after Lindell “ran out of money” following a defamation case over its voting machines.
Other reported guests include former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, Trump administration physician to the president Ronny Jackson and acting ICE director Trump administration, Thomas Homan.
