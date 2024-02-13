A café in Edgar reselling prom dresses to help local families





EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) – Choosing the right clothes for prom can be frustrating, and finding ones that fit your budget can be just as stressful. Today, an Edgar Cafe is holding a prom dress sale to help teens and parents who might need a fancy, affordable dress. Barista Malana Klehler of Edgar Coffee Grind said more than 200 dresses have been brought into the cafe so far and that number continues to grow. The owner said it's a way to help provide children with affordable clothing for the big dance. Klehler chose to give her dresses she no longer needed. She's one of dozens of people who have dropped off dresses and luxury clothing to help teens who may not have an outfit for prom. All you have to do to donate like Malana is bring your clothes along with your name, phone number and description of what you are selling or donating. After this weekend, they can come back and pick up their dresses, said Dawn Syring, owner of Edgar Grind Coffee. We can give them away. Anything that sells will be in an envelope with their money. If you're a parent, you probably know how expensive prom clothes can be. This initiative allows families to save money and not have to worry about the budget for their children's prom. A lot of the dresses are free, $5, $10 as I put them together, I saw that, Syring said. There are a few hundred of them, where they originally had the label on them saying it was a $6 or $700 ball gown. Many children may have their outfit from the big dance that they may not have worn since that night. That's why even the high school baristas at Edgar Coffee Grind also help pass their dresses on to other families. It's important to give back to the community because many people can't afford an expensive dress and this is the cheapest option for them, said barista Amelia Gajewski. The cafe has received an outpouring of support from surrounding communities. Syring said this could open the door for them to look for other creative ways to give back and support families in need. Anyone can come and buy dresses and evening wear until Sunday February 18. They are open every day until 8:30 p.m. You never expect something to take off like that, and then you realize your vision is coming true, Syring said. Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

