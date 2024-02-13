Fashion
Live stream the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show at NYFW
New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 season is in full swing, thanks to designers and brands showcasing contemporary style trends and setting the tone for the winter season of the year.
The season kicked off with Peter Do presenting his second collection for Helmut Lang, followed by Coach, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch.
Tick, tick, tick…
Fall/Winter 2024 #MichaelKorsCollection Parade
Watch LIVE on Tuesday, February 13 at 4 p.m. ET.#NYFW pic.twitter.com/QR1zs84ZHz
-Michael Kors (@MichaelKors) February 10, 2024
Michael Kors, known for his iconic American aesthetic, will present his latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection on February 13. So if you want to learn more about the collection and stream the show live, this comprehensive guide provides all the essential information about the upcoming showcase.
What to expect from Michael Kors' fall/winter 2024 presentation at New York Fashion Week
A teaser was released on the brand's website social media platforms with the caption “Tick, tick, tick… The #MichaelKorsCollection Fall/Winter 2024 show.”
The teaser shows a 3D visual of the New York skyline, all painted in a chromatic silver color. So we can expect metallics to be one of the key elements throughout the show, alongside similar hues. Additionally, the American brand shared a first look at a new bag, titled Gwenyth bag, which will be launched during the upcoming fashion show.
Apart from this, the menswear range will include seasonal clothing with essential items such as down jackets, bomber and denim jackets, overcoats, MK monogram jackets and shirts, co-ord sets and suits well adjusted.
Accessories will also play an important role in defining the latest collection; think about the emphasis on backpacks, shoulder bags, fanny packs and gym bags, especially in chrome silver.
Where to watch the Michael Kors fall/winter 2024 show
The Michael Kors Fall/Winter 24 show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (EST) on February 13, which translates to 5 a.m. (HKT) on February 14 in Hong Kong.
Viewers can follow the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show via other platforms, including the brand's website, Instagram account and YouTube channel. Additionally, the show will be streamed on the New York Fashion Week websiteInstagram apps and stories.
(Hero and main image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Michael Kors)
