Fashion
Quiet luxury is still relevant, according to New York Fashion Week attendees
- Understated luxury was everywhere at Badgley Mischka's show during New York Fashion Week.
- Influencers, celebrities and fashion fans told BI they think the trend is timeless.
- The show itself was also representative of the style, with neutral outfits and elegant fabrics.
When Badgley Mischka took over the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York, one thing was clear: quiet luxury is here to stay.
Influencers, celebrities and friends of designers flocked to the industrial site on Saturday, carrying designer handbags in their hands and chic coats on their backs.
“Gossip Girl” star Kelly Rutherford mingled with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Jonathan Cheban, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton shared a bench with model Madisin Rian.
The duo behind the brand Mark Badgley and James Mischka welcomed these guests via notes left on each seat, explaining how the fall 2024 line was inspired by luxury and the reality of life in New York.
“This collection speaks to the precision and drama of Park Avenue’s glass towers and the velvet-lined floral cocoons in their lobbies,” the note reads. “It’s a dance we love to do, of control and extravagance.”
With that in mind, it's probably no surprise that those in attendance told Business Insider that they agreed with Badgley Mischka. Luxury is best served with subtlety.
“Understated luxury speaks for itself. I feel like less is more,” influencer Daisy Marquez told BI.
Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods' mother and manager, agreed. Because she generally prefers to shop on a budget, she doesn't flaunt her most expensive pieces when she wears them.
“I’m always into understated luxury,” she said, gesturing to her Cartier glasses, a gift from her daughter Jordyn.
And Dhaval Bhanusali, the dermatologist behind Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare line, was there with her.
“I think it's important to appreciate art, but a lot of times you don't need to shout it from the rooftops,” he said. “I will always go with quiet luxury.”
The rise of quiet luxury
A few months into 2023, understated luxury has become a major trend.
Thoma Serdari, director of the fashion and luxury MBA program at NYU's Stern School of Business, previously told BI that the trend is about “the highest quality” clothing that is timeless, sophisticated and simple.
Think neutral colors and heavy fabrics. Now combine them with classic accessories: gold jewelry, black sunglasses and leather handbags. You have the ultimate look of luxury and silence.
Some also describe it as the “old money” aesthetic, or dressing like a wealthy fashion icon from decades past. Members of Generation Z, like Sofia Richie, are particularly fond of this style.
Of course, he didn't reach the top without competition. Although symbols of understated luxury are everywhere in 2024, some fashion fans are advocating for noisy luxury looks or outfits that feature more prominent logos, extravagant silhouettes and bolder colors.
“Quiet luxury had its moment, and that moment has passed,” costume designer and stylist Molly Farrell-Savage told BI. “I'm from Connecticut, where quiet luxury is THE thing, then I see so much that I'm done with it.
But even fashion fans who understand loud luxury say it's still not the best look.
Eva Marcille, former winner of “America's Next Top Model” and star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” told BI that understated luxury will always be the ultimate sign of style.
“I think people want to get into loud luxury because, after COVID and everything that happened, there's a two-season fashion that we couldn't wear,” Marcille said. “But less is more. It's always about simplicity.”
